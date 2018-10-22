30 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE PUTS THE CUSTOM SHOP ON TOP!

John Wargo started The Custom Shop straight out of high school in 1988 and had never dreamed the shop would be as amazing as it is!

The Custom Shop works tirelessly to make sure that each ride they build is as amazing as the one before. Over the past 30 years the custom shop has been featured in 386 magazines, with over 68 magazine covers, been on V8TV, Won Grand Champion on ISCA Show Tour, Won Lowrider of the Year, Street Truck of the Year, Mini Truck of the year, Slamology Best of Show 6 times, and much more.

With this being the shops 30th anniversary, they are putting their best foot forward at the upcoming SEMA show. Owner John Wargo’s son, Brandon Wargo, has been working at The Custom Shop for a few years. For SEMA 2018 he is now building his own vehicle which was chosen to compete in the 2018 SEMA Battle of the Builders. Wargo’s custom Datsun 2ATZx can be seen in the Sony Booth (12053) and will feature a huge list of mods including: wide body and custom paint, 2015 ATS 2.0 Turbo, custom ground effects, full custom interior with Cadillac dash, full Sony audio system, and much more.

Brandon’s years of watching his father, John, build show stoppers and competing for the Battle of Builders drew the interest of many SEMA manufactures. Just one look at this list and it shows how serious Brandon is about following his fathers footsteps:

Amsoil, American Racing Wheels, Auto Custom Carpet, Badger airbrushes, Cover Craft, C-Tek, Diablo Sport tuner, Eastwood Paints, enduatek, Energy Suspension, Fairchild Weather strip, Grant Steering wheels, Grote lights, Hedman Headers, Holley Performance, JW Speakers, Eastwood, Lloyd Mats, MangaFlow, McGard, Mishimoto, 3M, Odyssey Battery, Painless Performance, Prizmatic Powders, Presta, Por 15, Sata, Shrader Perf, Skillard, SONY, Seat Belt Plane, Spectra Performance?, Tanks Inc, Thermo tech, TOYO tires, Tred Wear, Trulers, Wilwood Brakes, Whistler Radar, Z Motorsports,

Check out the video of what you can expect from Brandon Wargo and his Datsun!

The Custom Shop’s 575HP fully custom Cadillac Escalade

With John Wargo and the Custom Shop always bringing a huge showing to Las Vegas for the SEMA show, he was not to be outdone by his son Brandon. For 2018, John decided to build a 575HP fully custom Cadillac Escalade that is named “Pro V.” This pro charged Cadillac is lowered with 305 Atturo Tires, Magnaflow Exhaust, Custom Vents and Grills, Custom Paint and full of the top of the line Sony Audio System. The Cadillac will be also be a display vehicle for Sony at the show. Check out this amazing list of sponsors on the Cadillac Escalade project.

Amsoil, Atturo tires, Badger airbrushes, BASF Paints, Cover Craft, C-Tek, EBC Brakes, Enduratex, Grote Lights, Lloyd Mats, MangaFlow, McGard, McGAUGHYS SUSPENSION, Odyssey Battery, Presta, Prizmatic Powders, ProCharger, Por15, R-M paint, SATA, Shrader Perf, Spectre, SONY, Stinger, T Rex grills, Thermo Tec, Tred Wear, Trulers, TSW Wheels, Whistler Radar

As you can see, SEMA 2018 is going to be a family affair for the Custom Shop and the Wargo’s this year. We wish you guys luck and cannot wait to see these amazing builds on the floor at SEMA. If you are wanting John Wargo to build your next show stopper or more information on The Custom Shop, check out their website!

Make sure to stay tuned on our Facebook page for live coverage of SEMA 2018!

Looking for coverage of SEMA 2017, we have what you are looking for!