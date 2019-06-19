The Most Common Reasons for Car Accidents?

There are many causes of car accidents. However, some causes are more common than others. Learn why most accidents happen and what you can do to prevent them.

1. Distracted Driving

Decades ago, distracted driving wasn’t much of an issue. While some drivers would take their eyes off the road to look at their passengers or to eat a snack, there weren’t many distractions. Today, smartphone technology has changed that. People are on their phones texting friends, looking at directions, and checking emails.

Unfortunately, distracted driving is incredibly dangerous. In 2015, 15% of accidents involving injuries were impacted by distracted driving. About 10% of crashes involving fatalities were affected by distracted driving.

Driving requires all of your attention. If you take your eyes off the road for a split second, you could find yourself in an accident. You might not notice the vehicle in front of you braking. Or you might not see a traffic light turn red. When you drive, you should keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.

2. Speeding

Another common cause of accidents is speeding. When drivers speed, they have a harder time controlling their vehicles. They may be unable to make a sharp turn or could lose control while changing lanes.

There’s another risk that comes with speeding. If you’re driving too quickly, you can’t react to other cars on the road. You are more likely to rear-end someone or to speed through a stop sign.

Avoiding an accident caused by speeding is simple – don’t drive over the speed limit. If you drive the speed limit, you have more control over your vehicle and better reaction time. Unfortunately, not all other drivers realize that. Throughout Fort Lauderdale and other areas, there are many reckless drivers. Their speeding causes others to become victims of car crashes.

3. Drunk Driving

Many individuals enjoy a night out with a few drinks. However, there are too many people that enjoy those drinks before getting behind the wheel of a car. Between 2017 and 2012, drunk driving fatalities went down by 6% in Florida. However, the issue still remains a problem in areas like Fort Lauderdale.

Drunk driving causes people to have poor judgment. When drunk drivers are on the road, they make poor decisions. This can cause accidents. Alcohol also causes people to have impaired vision and decreased reaction time. Sadly, this can contribute to accidents and even fatalities. At times, drunk drivers find themselves driving the wrong way on a road, swerving into other lanes, and losing control of their vehicles.

4. Inclement Weather

When it rains, the roads can become more dangerous. Slick conditions make it difficult for drivers to maintain control of their vehicles. If one car hydroplanes, the results can be disastrous.

Although inclement weather could cause your accident, it’s more likely that a careless driver in inclement weather is the real issue. When it rains or is windy, everyone on the road should drive with care. This could mean driving under the speed limit, using headlights, and being more cautious. If a driver neglects to drive with care, they could be liable for a collision.

Whatever your reason for a car accident may be, you deserve help.