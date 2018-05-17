The Most Popular Cars in Australia

Australia boasts one of the highest per-capita vehicle ownership rates globally, with new purchases being informed by emotional, practical, financial and lifestyle considerations. If you are looking to purchase a new car, you need to make critical considerations before choosing your ideal vehicle. From the number of doors, fuel efficiency, all-wheel drive or front wheel drive to engine size, there is a lot of things that renders a vehicle a favorite among many people. Below are the most popular and best-selling cars in Australia based on the findings of Federal Chamber of Auto Industries.

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux has been dominating Australia’s car market for a long time. This car boasts off-road expertise, and it can be used as a family or work vehicle. Toyota Hilux is popular for its legendary toughness coupled with its efficiency in fuel economy and emission. This vehicle is also remarkably quiet in addition to its advanced technological features.

The Ford Ranger

Following closely is the Ford Ranger, which has also sold impressively in the last few years. The Ford Ranger features a masculine front and impressive interior packed with state-of-the-art components. The car also boasts exceptional safety, and sensor-enhanced handling abilities, which enables it to tackle rough road inclines even with a heavy load. It’s also characterized by heavy-duty capabilities and shows off its prowess in deep water and jungles. The Ford Ranger will efficiently serve your needs whether as a family or work vehicle.

The New Kia Sorento

The improved Kia Sorento is ordained to set new benchmarks with its bold style and sophisticated technology. This sleek seven-seater SUV is fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enhanced safety features, and advanced technology for added comfort and decisive drive. More importantly, it comes with a friendly local price tag that place it among the most affordable midsize SUVs in Australia.

Mazda 3

Mazda 3 is a popular Japanese manufactured vehicle bearing a respectable reputation for its long-term reliability. It is also an Australian favorite for its ease of repair, low maintenance costs and above average fuel economy. This car sells at an affordable price without compromising on safety and fun when driving.

Hyundai i30

Hyundai i30 is a six-time winner of Australia’s Best Car award. This small car has proved to be a reliable vehicle that captures the essence of sophistication and power. The car features full LED front lights, a cascading front grille, twin exhaust and a glass sunroof. The Hyundai i30 new model features a redesigned steering wheel as wells as control buttons to give you an improved driving experience.

There is always a car out there designed to suit the specific needs of everyone, and the Australian residents have proved that with their long list of favorite cars. This has seen the Australian car market grow to be ranked among the most competitive in the world. Whether you are searching for a small car for your family or a masculine off-road vehicle, this list of Australia’s favorite rides will help you understand your options.