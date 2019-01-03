The Most Telling Signs That Your Battery Needs to Be Replaced

Most of our technological creations run on many components. But if there’s one part that none of these masterpieces can be without, it’s a power source, the most common of which is the battery.

This is true, regardless of what type of technology you’re dealing with, be it your smartphone, a portable hair trimmer, or your car. As a general rule, the more power the object requires to operate, the bigger the battery has to be. And, naturally, the bigger the battery, the more expensive it’s going to be to replace.

Your car will not function without a power source. And even if it managed to do so with a weak battery, you are, in fact, taking an unnecessary risk. A loss in power equates to a loss of control. And when you’re on the road, that will often result in an accident.

So, always make sure that before you even roll your car out of your driveway, ensure that your battery is in good condition. These are the signs that indicate when a battery change is past due:

Check Engine Light While this could indicate many different problems , the check engine light is a prompt that warns you that you need to check your engine bay. A weak battery is one of the triggers for the check engine light to show up on your dashboard.

Low Battery Fluid Car batteries come with a translucent side that allows you to check the battery fluid levels within. When the level falls below the lead pipes leading to the battery, you may need to hire a technician like the ones from Batteries Shack near Detroit , to diagnose your car battery.

Strained Engine Crank When your car engine takes a while to crank in order to start, or when it feels a little lethargic, your battery may currently be unable to produce the power required to get your engine going right away. Your car’s ability to start isn’t the only thing that a weak battery affects. There are much more serious issues that a weak car battery can cause, as is illustrated in detail in this thread .

A Swollen Battery Case If you discover that your car battery is swollen, then, my friend, you have just stumbled upon one of the most dangerous scenarios related to any kind of battery. A swelling should be treated as a potential explosive. A battery swells when it is overcharged, or when its voltage regulator is faulty. The swelling is caused by an excessive buildup of hydrogen gas versus the battery’s ability to dissipate it.

Leaks Battery acid causes corrosion around the contact points (the points where you’d find the positive and negative symbol to designate the type of charge). The slush needs to be removed if you want your car to start at all.

General Rule On Car Batteries A battery’s typical lifespan usually lasts three years before it needs to be replaced. Use this information as a frame of reference whether or not the time to have it replaced is drawing near. Make sure to have your car battery checked on a yearly basis.