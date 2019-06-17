Things You Must Be Aware Of About Car Accidents

A busy highway can be a dangerous place to travel on. Advance preparation, safety checks and defensive driving can keep you safe to a certain extent, but the situation can still be unsafe when you venture deep into the urban jungle. Although it isn’t your intention to get involved in a car accident, but being aware of certain important points when being involved in a car accident can help you recall things that you should be doing to avoid further injuries, destruction of property and trouble with law enforcement units. It would also be helpful to know certain statistical data on the frequency of accidents in certain cities in different states. No matter how hard you try to prevent accidents from happening to you, you can’t control the situation outside of your vehicle. So arm yourself in advance with the necessary knowledge.

Not All Roads Are The Same

We are not just referring to the physical attributes of the roads. The difference can be seen through the traffic situation of the roads. Driving through suburban roads can be different from driving on the metropolitan roads. Also, driving on an interstate highway is different from driving within state highways. If you have been comfortable with the ease of getting from point A to point B on a suburban road, you may be surprised at the difference in the road situation when you go to a big-city street.

A busy highway with a high volume of traffic can have more incidents of car accidents than a relatively light-traffic highway. In the state of Florida, the amount of daily car accidents in Miami is staggering. Statistics show that accidents happening within the city limits of Miami account for nearly 20% of the total car accident numbers in the state of Florida. This is just an overview of the statistical data of accidents that happen per state. Knowledge of these numbers can guide you and help you to take extra precautions when venturing to any of the states.

Keep Your Composure When Involved in a Car Accident

Accidents can happen suddenly that your brain is sent into overdrive in trying to process the sudden turn of events. The possibility of shock can be very real. It is the body’s natural reaction to a stressful situation. Your adrenaline levels are very high and you will be unaware of your current situation. You will also be momentarily numb to the pain. Take a few deep breaths and let your body and mind recover. Once you feel calm and relaxed, you should be able to assess the current situation. If the accident is your fault, check first the extent of the damage on your body, your car, to the other person’s car or to the object your car collided with. If you are the one being crashed into, still follow the same order of checking.

Keep the Accident Scene Protected and Call for Help

If you were attempting to make a turn before you crashed, keep the turn signal lights activated for documentation purposes and also to ward oncoming traffic about your current situation. If the injury you sustained is not that severe and you are physically able to make a call, dial the designated emergency hotline number in your country (e.g. US – 911, UK – 999, Australia – 000). Call a paramedics team and the police when it comes to road accidents. Never assume that you are totally fine after an accident. There are symptoms that are not discernable from quick observation so it is always wise to have yourself checked by a medical professional no matter how ‘minor’ your injuries are. Never try to reposition your car or try to alter anything around it in order to allow a smooth investigation process and for the immediate generation of a police report, which you will be needing for your insurance claim. Also, for further documentation, you can take pictures of the damage on your car as further support for your claims.

Talk with Your Insurance Provider and Lawyer

Depending on the car accident situation, you’re going to need the services of both the insurance provider and your lawyer. It is highly suggested that you call your lawyer first to help you process the situation and protect your rights while the investigation is being conducted. Your lawyer can also give you helpful advice in case your insurance provider will request for your statement immediately after the accident, or if they are asking for documents or things that you think are out of the insurance coverage policy provisions. Your lawyer may also advise you to keep your own file of all accident-related documents and information together. It will be useful for filing insurance claims, additional evidence for court proceedings and for other relevant uses.

There are many things you need to know about car accidents, even though you feel relatively safe from where you are currently driving. Remember that accidents come in the most unexpected moments and can still happen to the most careful of car drivers. Being forewarned is forearmed, so it is good to know what to do in a worst-case scenario should you be involved in a car accident. Still, it is wise to always drive safely no matter which road you may find yourself travelling on. The life you save may be your own.