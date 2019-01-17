Tips for Truck Drivers on Avoiding Trucking Accidents

Every time a trucker gets into a big rig, the probability of them getting into an accident is very high. Being a trucker is a high-risk job because of the large size and limited maneuverability of the vehicle that they are operating. Any accident involving a truck is almost always a serious one. In fact, in 2010 it was reported that 3,400 people — passengers and drivers — died in accidents involving semi-trucks, and a good percentage of road accidents often involve these heavy vehicles.

While some statistics do posit non-commercial vehicle drivers to cause most of the accidents trucks are involved in, it does not mean that a truck driver cannot be held responsible for these accidents. There are a ton of repercussions when any accident involving a heavy vehicle occurs: road closures, rerouting and detours, or debris on the road.

Given all this information involving heavy vehicles and their involvement in road accidents, it’s important to know how truck drivers can help prevent these accidents from occurring.

Mind the speed limits

Every so often, truck drivers can get a little too over-eager and drive beyond the speed limit in an attempt to meet their delivery deadlines. This is very risky; a truck is far less maneuverable than a passenger vehicle. Going beyond the allowed speed can increase the likelihood of a commercial vehicle getting involved in a road accident. Truck drivers should be aware of the speed limits of the roads they are driving on to avoid potentially fatal accidents.

Drive only when well-rested

Even with all the hours truck drivers put into their training and getting their commercial driver’s license, all that will not help any driver who continues to drive when fatigued. In fact, driver fatigue is one of the major reasons why accidents caused by trucks happen. Coupled with the steady hum of the truck engine and the weather on the road, it can be easy to feel drowsy when driving on a road that stretches for miles and miles, like a super highway. Truck drivers should be aware of when they start to feel drowsy and pull over at stops for a quick nap. They should also try to get a full night’s rest, and avoid being too reliant on caffeine and energy drinks as these can cause them to crash after the initial caffeine kick.

Keep your vehicle in good condition

Driving for hours and hours on the road can expose a commercial vehicle, like a semi, to wear and tear. Before and after a long haul, truck drivers should inspect their trucks to ensure that they are driving a vehicle that is in good condition. Making sure to pay close attention to the condition of the brake pads, brake fluid, and the traction of the tires can help truck drivers avoid contributing to accidents when on the road.

These tips can help keep truck drivers away from serious accidents. In the event that truck drivers do find themselves in a bind, it’s important to seek legal help from a Bridgeport truck accident lawyer to make sure that the incident is resolved accurately.