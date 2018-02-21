Top 10 Safe Driving Tips

According to report done by the Transport Department, crashes caused by both motor vehicles and motor bikes have risen in the past 5 years by 7%, and they have claimed lives of many people between the age of 4- 35. This is disheartening! The major cause of the accidents is careless driving. This is why, this article will give you a guideline on the tips you can apply to drive safely. The reduction of these accidents will start with you and me.

The following are the tips for driving safely:

1. Avoid Driving When Drunk.

When you take excessive alcohol, it causes disruptions and impairments in your body. When you drive under the influence, it could easily lead to an accident. If you are drunk, don’t drive, rather take a taxi or have a designated driver.

2. Do Not Over Speed.

This is also one of the causes for accidents caused by both the vehicles and motorbikes. It is necessary to follow the speed limitations that have been set by the law that governs around where you are driving.

3. Wear Protective Gears.

Whether you are the driver or the passenger, you should wear a seatbelt if you are in a car. A passenger who was not in a seatbelt gets the most injuries, even if the car that had the accident was driving at a low speed. If you are driving a rally car for motorsport, you have to be in a helmet, because the motocross helmets protect your head. In case the car has an accident, you are sure that your head is protected.

4. Be Cautious About Bad Weather.

Bad weather such as snow, heavy rains and winds can cause accidents because they blur visibility. If you are driving in such weathers, it is recommended that you lower the speed and create some distance from the car ahead. If the weather gets worse, you’d rather get a safe place to stay until that weather condition fades away.

5. Ensure Your Car is in Good Condition

If you want to keep your car alive, you have to maintain it. The tires should have the right pressures, ensure the gauges are working. Have your car checked up regularly by a professional mechanic.

6. Keep off Distractions

Avoid distractions like eating, applying makeup while driving. Do not use your phone while driving. Do not also check what is happening around you. Focus on the road and your driving.

7. Don’t Drive While Groggy

Ensure you’ve had enough sleep before, especially if you are to drive a long distance. Do not also take medicine that could make you somnolent. Even a second of falling asleep while driving could cost you a life!

8. Drive Defensively

Do not be aggressive on the road. Do not change lanes promptly. Driving defensively helps you remain calm even if the traffic is heavy.

9. Be Keen on Your Fellow Driver

You could be driving safely; following all the traffic rules, but another careless driver just bumps into you and causes an accident. Therefore, you should be careful and prepared for all the craziness from other drivers such as sudden stops, swerving etc. Let me give you a secret you could apply, just assume every person on the road is a fool except you!

10. Be Wary of Other Road Users.

Other users include pedestrians, animals, cyclists and also scooters. You are not the only one on the road, therefore if it is pedestrians; allow them to cross the road. Take care especially at junctions and when overtaking a bike. Even when parking, be mindful about other people and other cars too. Follow the traffic rules and you will be safe.

At the end of the day, if you want to reach your destination safe and sound, then follow the tips mentioned above and they will help you drive safely. Not only will the number of accidents and crashes on the roads reduce, but also, most importantly, lives will be saved. Drive safely to arrive safely!