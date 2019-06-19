Top 3 Trending Gadgets for your Car

If you are a car enthusiast, then you will undoubtedly want to make sure that you have access to all of the latest and greatest gadgets for your motor. The trouble these days is that there are literally thousands of different gadgets available, so you will need to choose which ones are going to be of benefit to you. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the top three trending gadgets for your custom car.

1. The Dash Cam

Without a doubt, one of the highest trending motoring gadgets is the dash cam. These devices have saved millions of people a lot of hassle over the years and they continue to get better as dash cam technology improves. There are so many ways that a dash cam could be beneficial; from gathering video evidence to prove that you are not responsible for an accident, to preventing theft from your car.

There are thousands of different dash cams on the market at the moment, so it will take a little research in order to find the perfect model for you, but one of the best ideas is to find some websites for dash cam reviews in the UK. These will help you narrow down your search massively.

2. The 12V Car Kettle

With millions of road users in the UK, it should come as no surprise that there are thousands of different types of motoring gadgets on the market right now; some of which you will have probably never even thought about. Whilst some of them are completely pointless, there are others which are actually incredibly useful and one of those is the 12V car kettle.

These portable kettles can be powered by the 12V port in your car, allowing you to enjoy a cup of tea or other hot beverage no matter where you are when you are traveling. They can be particularly useful for those who have to face a lengthy daily commute. Again, there are plenty of models out there so a little research into the different brands is necessary.

3. The Car Charging Mount

We now live in a day and age where being in contact with everyone at all times has become essential. None of us can be without our smartphones as we now rely on them for everything from paying the bills to managing our budgets and for some of us, even running a business. Of course, no smartphone is going to be of any use to you unless it is constantly charged.

Charging your mobile whilst you are traveling can really be a pain, especially with standard car charging kits. Wires get in the way and they are often unreliable. However, there is a solution in the form of the car charging mount. These wireless gadgets are great because all you have to do is place your device into the mount and it will charge your phone for you, meaning that you will have a phone with a charged battery available to you at all times.

These three gadgets have all been available for quite some time now, but the fact that they are still trending just goes to show how many benefits they are able to offer to every driver in the country. The great news is that they are all very affordable too, so you will be able to benefit from them without breaking the bank. As with any gadget, do make sure that you do plenty of research and read lots of customer reviews to make sure that you are making the best purchase.