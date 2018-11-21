Tour of the Inside of a Modern Day Party Bus

Taking a cab is a frustrating and dull way to get from A to B. If you want to get to your event in style, then you need a party bus from Chics. Not only does it get you from home to your destination, but it will also let you carry on the party without skipping a beat, allowing you to carry on the party while maintaining the awesome atmosphere. Here, we take you through the key features of the perfect party bus.

1. The Minibar

The reason you want a party bus is so that you can maintain the party even while you’re on the road. So the most important feature of the bus is the bar. The bar should be well stocked with ice and refreshments so that you and your guests are well taken care of. Even if you’re not a big drinker, having a variety of beverages available for consumption is a great way to carry on the party vibe while you’re getting to your destination. This will ensure your guests have a great time and are well taken care of.

2. Room to Dance

Chances are, you and your guests are looking to dance the night away. So what better way to do this than to have a dance floor on your party bus so that you’ll be able to boogie no matter where you are. Not only does this allow you to get into the party spirit before you get to where you need to be, but it allows you to maintain the party atmosphere without missing a beat. Most party busses are fitted with a hardwood floor so that you can dance without having to worry about spilling drinks.

3. Awesome Sound System

The drinks and the dance floor mean nothing if the sound system is sub par. That’s why most modern party busses are fitted with the best of the best in terms of speakers and sound system. The best feature that you’ll find on many party busses is the ability to connect your phone or storage device to the system so that you can play your own music. Most party busses will have a control panel for you to have full reign over the music that is playing in order for you to have the best experience possible.

4. Lights and LCD Screens

To put the finishing touches on the mood on your bus, you’ll find that many party busses are fitted with flashing lights, lasers and disco balls so that you will feel like you’re already at the club whilst you’re still on the road. In addition, you’ll often also find LCD flat screen televisions that are set up to show music video clips so that you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. You can also use these screens to show prepared videos, such as commemorative movies for the guest of honor.

Party busses are a fun way to get from one place to another before heading to a big event. These busses are fitted with many features that will help to boost your experience and turn your night into an experience to remember. By using our guide, you’ll be sure to find the specific features that will help make your night one to remember.