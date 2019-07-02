Trucks of Slamology 2019

Trucks of Slamology 2019 is a full collection of trucks from Slamology at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN. If you weren’t able to attend, then you’ll be able to see just how amazing the trucks that attended were!

With thousands of cars, trucks, semis and more attending, there was no way that you would be able to see every ride, but there was no way that you were able to miss the amazing trucks that were out and about the show. Whether they were cruising down the lanes, doing demos in the audio area, or just parked for the car show, these rides were always being checked out by everyone, they were hard to miss!

Every year, we have some Slamology veterans attend the show, but they are also what brings in the new rides and fans as well! Many of those that attended saw this truck cruising around the show and it was hard to miss!

Sunday the rain came in, but that didn’t stop owners from cruising down the cruise lane or heading over to the audio area to enjoy the builds! Attendees filled the track for day 2 of Slamology and made the 2nd day of the show one that couldn’t be forgotten as well!

Lifted, lowered, custom, or stock each truck that went through judging, cruise lanes, or show were AMAZING. There is not enough appreciation to give to those who had put in the hard work, time, and money to make their trucks completely different from any other and choose to show them off at our show! Check out which Trucks from Slamology 2019 won awards!

Thanks to everyone who attended that made this year amazing and we can’t wait to see what you have in store for 2020!

Photos by: Gauge Staff