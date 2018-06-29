Trucks of Slamology 2018

Trucks of Slamology 2018 is a full collection of trucks from Slamology at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN. If you were expecting to see some of the sickest Trucks from all around the world, then this was the place for you to be.

From the very beginning of the show to the very end, the Truck of Slamology 2018 were killing it! With thousands of cars, trucks, semis and more attending, there was no way that you would be able to see every ride, but there was no way that you were able to miss the amazing trucks that were out and about the show. Whether they were cruising down the lanes, doing demos in the audio area, or just parked for the car show, these rides were always being checked out by someone!

Check out this out! This 1972 Chevy K20 had caught the eyes of many at the show, how could it not?! Sky High definitely outdid themselves with this ride, we could not get enough of it! The truck is so amazing it took home best fabrication of the show!

Lifted, lowered, custom, or stock each truck that went through judging, cruise lanes, or show were AMAZING. There is not enough appreciation to give to those who had put in the hard work, time, and money to make their trucks completely different from any other. Thank you to all who attended and made this year the best one yet!

Photos by: Gauge Staff