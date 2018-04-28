Tuner Evolution 2017

Tuner Evolution was held on September 23, 2017 in Rosemont, Illinois. This show come in with a bang at their first event in the Midwest filling the Donald E Stephens Center. The was not a single space available in the center during the show, it was an amazing turnout!

It was beyond exciting to walk into the center and see rows and rows of vehicles, vendors, models and spectators. The show had vehicles from all sort of genres and styles ranging from domestic, Japanese, European, and exotic. When you first walk in, you see ‘Big Mike’s’ Honda that was recently in the Top 10 Builders from SEMA Battle of the Builder, we weren’t able to take our eyes off this ride!

The stage at Tuner Evolution had many events from DJ’s spinning music throughout the entire day, dance battles, bikini competitions and awards. We were loving each event and so were the spectators! Walking throughout Tuner Evolution you got a taste of everything from cleanly bagged vehicles to crazy modified mini trucks. There was something for everyone out there no matter what you liked! There was even the Tjin edition section that hosts a few of SEMA build by Neil Tjin.

Tuner Evolution was full of everything which meant that everyone had something they loved. From the vendors showing off the latest and greatest product, to the entertainments acts including bands, and seeing the hottest customized vehicles in the country, you’ll want to make sure you attend this show!

Be ready because this show is coming to Chicago next!

Looking for more information on the next Tuner Evolution? Check out their website!

Wanting to see some of the amazing 4×4’s that attended SEMA? Dont miss out on this coverage!

Photos by: Chris Gosda