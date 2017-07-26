How to Upgrade Car Stereo On A Budget

Some cars come with a perfect stereo while others are not so good. Thus they require upgrade car stereo. Older cars do not exactly meet the necessary sound quality. If you are in this situation, do not stress out. Here are a few tips to help you achieve aural bliss.

Buy some decent speakers

Cost- $30

Usually, most cars’ speakers are made out of paper. Therefore, getting a new speaker is the best option for some. Consider purchasing a bluetooth car kit that fits your make and model of vehicle . You can get high-quality speakers from aroundt $30, and they will still be better than what you have. You can also decide to spend more if you need superb quality.

Get an amplifier to make the sound crispier

Cost- $40

Amplifiers are not only about how loud the sound system can be. Rather, amps add a new dimension of clarity to your system by sending more precise signals to the speakers. If you get a high-quality amplifier, your sound will be extra crispy, and you will love it!

Sabotage other noises in your vehicle

Cost-$50+

If you have other noise sources in your car, the voices from the stereo will not be clear. Thus, the quieter the car is, the better you can hear your music. It is possible to do this by purchasing sound deadening mats which are quite affordable. You can place these mats in strategic parts of the car such as the door panel and other distractive noise sources.

Buy a new stereo all at once

Cost- $100

If your car is older, you might as well consider buying new head units to upgrade car stereo. Today, you will get units that can pair with your phone via Bluetooth. Thus, it is now possible to play music from your phone inside a car.

Ditch the crappy music files

Cost- free

That extra-compressed MP3s that you loved all the way from college may sound fine on your ear buds, but not on a car’s audio system. Usually, such files lack the requisite data to cater for the nuanced highs and lows that one would like to feel in in depth lyrics.

Pay close attention to your adjustments

Cost- free

You need to be smart when making your changes. For instance, if you want more bass; it may seem logical to turn up the bass, but this is not always the case. It will not work, and you will end up overstressing your speakers. It is better to work backward. Leave the bass alone, turn down the milestones and the treble then increase the overall volume a bit.

Boost your bass using a powered subwoofer

Cost- $70+

Maybe it seems old fashioned; it is a great way to upgrade car stereo is to enhance your system’s bass. Powered subwoofers come with an inbuilt amp unit such that one does not have to worry about purchasing a bunch of stereo parts in case one is interested in the lowest notes. You can get a powered subwoofer that fits under your car seat for less than 100 bucks.

