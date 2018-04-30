Useful Tech Features for Your Family Car

If you’re looking for a high-tech new family car, new features and technology are available that can put the fun back into driving. You might be hoping for enhanced safety or to improve the driving experience as a whole…

Well, here are some examples of the advanced tech that’s available in new cars (or will be in the near future)that will be incredibly useful in your next family vehicle:

Parking Sensors & Cameras

An incredibly useful device in any car, parking sensors and rear cameras can help you take the stress out of parking. If you’re running late for the school run and not very confident with parallel parking, you can squeeze into tight spots without worrying about bumping the car behind.

These handy sensors are already available in many popular and affordable family cars too, like the Vauxhall Zafira, which is available from dealerships like Motorpoint.

Blind Spot Awareness

Safety is important in any family car and new tech is constantly being developed to make it a priority when driving.

This new blind spot awareness technology monitors the area alongside and behind the car, displaying a warning light to alert the driver if there’s a vehicle in the blind spot area. It will even make a warning sound if you try to change lanes when there’s a car detected in your blind spot.

Automatic Emergency Braking

Another example of increased safety tech is automatic braking, which is becoming a standard safety feature on many new cars. To help avoid collisions,there’s an audio or visual warning to alert the driver and if they don’t respond, then the car automatically applies the brakes.

Bluetooth

Busy parents may need access to their phone at all times, in case of an emergency or a last-minute change in plans. Well, Bluetooth capability lets you do this safely whilst driving as it’s illegal to even hold a phone whilst you’re in control of a vehicle. Plus, it allows drivers to connect their phone to the car without worrying about any fussy wires getting in the way.

WiFi Connectivity

Keeping the kids entertained on a long car journey, without pulling your attention away from driving, can sometimes be a struggle.

Thankfully, many new cars now come with WiFi connectivity, turning your car into a hotspot and allowing you to connect several devices. This means the kids are occupied in the back to allow you to concentrate fully onthe road, whether they decide to play video games, read e-books, surf the web or stream videos.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

Cars that have a compatible system allow you to access a number of supported apps through the car’s infotainment centre. This means you can do everything from making hands-free phone calls and dictating messages through Siri to keeping your kids entertained if they want to choose their own playlist, podcast or audiobook to listen to on a long journey.

For a family car that’s fun to drive and fun to be a passenger in, take a look at some of these tech features that will be sure to transform all of your journeys, whether it’s a trip to the shops around the corner or a summer holiday road trip!