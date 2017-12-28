VW FunFest 2017

VW FunFest 2017 was held on June 2, 2017 through June 4, 2017 in Effingham, Illinois. The show starts on a Friday night with the Friday Night Fun Road Tour and Welcome Fest, this allows for the VW owners that have traveled from all over the US to go cruising with other VW owners. The cruise ends as you parade through downtown Effingham, where the party begins!

Welcome Fest is hosted by the Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, on the Effingham Courthouse square. There are food vendors, live entertainment, and a one-of-a-kind Volkswagen show at the square. On Saturday, VW’s of all models start cruising into the Mid America Motorworks facility to enjoy live bands, food vendors, swap meets, demonstrations, corn hole, painting a bus, and of course the many vehicles their are to check out.

To end Saturday night well, there is a drive in movie for all of those who have attended to hang around, watch the movie and catch up on what everyone is doing with their rides! Its a good time for everyone to see the new and the old of the VW world, ask questions, and lounge around.

Sunday is pack up day for most, but there are still many events going on! You can get installations and Tune-Ups done at the Install Dome and head on over to the My Garage Museum to see MY Treasures and Collectibles. Starting at 11, VW FunFest 2017 brings in their Celebrity guest to give out the award for Celebrities Choice. This show does not have a traditional points judge, they bring in one celebrity judge and allows his or her to pick out their favorite ride!

Photos by: Chris Gosda