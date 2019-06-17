What Auto Shops Need To Invest In To Increase Productivity

Auto shops are among the many businesses that benefit from seasonal demands caused by changing weather patterns. There are weeks when more vehicles will be brought in for various repair and service work ranging from alignment, to engine work and general/routine service. To cope up with increasing demand and changing technology, auto shops must continue to invest in efficient equipment.

Below is a brief look at four main investments, auto shops need for increased productivity.

Car Alignment System

Car alignment is a regular service provided during tire and brake pad changes. It is also a time-consuming task and can take up to 100 minutes if you still use old alignment systems. Fortunately, auto shops have a wide range of modern efficient alignment systems. These equipment can reduce the alignment time to under an hour, allowing you to align a few more cars per day. Although they have a higher initial cost, alignment systems pay off within the same year they are bought. Simply make sure you compare and purchase top quality brands/models. Not all modern alignment systems are designed equal. It is still important to review your needs and determine if the alignment system suits your operations. This 1980 Chevy Monte Carlo Lowrider is in major need of an Alignment.

Engine Hoist

Every car will require engine work at some point. It could be a burned gasket, irregular fuel flow or accumulation of dirt and oil in gas spaces. Engine work requires both the head and block to be removed from the car for disassembling and cleaning. However, engine blocks are quite heavy and require a dedicated equipment to safely lift off and onto the trunk. This is where engine hoists come in handy. This lifting equipment provides enough tensile strength to hold the engine saving you the energy and safety risks involved in using human labor for such tasks. According to Hoist Now review, this tool can make pulling engines out of a car very simple. They also offer reviews for top model in the market. When selecting an engine hoist, pay close attention to lifting technology, maximum weight and warranty length.

Diagnostic Software

Diagnostic software kits have tremendously evolved over the last few years. Today’s auto diagnostic software can offer up to 30-point inspection or more. If your main goal is efficiency, then you cannot afford to miss out on diagnostic software. They simply help you detect where auto problems are without having to test drive or guess based on experience. It simply saves you a lot of time and eliminates trial-and-error methods. When buying diagnostic kits, keep in mind your primary customers and type of cars you repair. If you mainly deal with trucks and SUVs, choose special kits designed for trucks. You should also check the diagnostic speed to ensure it does not take too long to finish testing. As a rule of thumb, the software shouldn’t take more than an hour.

Air Conditioner

Auto shops can quickly get hot, especially when there are many cars being worked on at the same time. Besides hot weather, various auto repair equipment produce heat. A portable air conditioner can significantly improve working conditions in your auto shop. By providing cool air, it allows your team to focus on finishing their duties and reduces the breaks taken to cool off.

Increasing productivity in an auto shop is all about reducing the time and effort spent performing specific tasks and improving working conditions for the team. You can also invest in pipe blenders and gas/pressure fillers among other equipment that mechanics and auto drivers may need to use. Simply analyze your services, identify those you perform more often and what is needed to complete them. You can then invest in equipment and systems that will speed up the time spent finishing those repetitive jobs. Most importantly, invest in the right technology and high quality equipment.