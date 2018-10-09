What to do after a car accident

The state of Georgia experiences over 100,000 car accidents and as it’s principle city, many serious accidents occur in Atlanta. If you’ve been in a car accident in Atlanta, there are a series of things you will want to do following the initial incident. After you’ve exchanged information, filed a report, taken a picture, and contacted your auto insurance company, there are additional steps to consider. First, you may want to consult with an attorney. Whether or not you have been injured, you want to be sure that you receive the financial coverage you are due. Insurance companies will make you offers for minimal remunerations, and getting what is rightfully yours can be complicated and intimidating. When you speak with car accident lawyer in Atlanta , you will be able to discuss the situation in full, and determine the best course of action.

At The Scene

At the scene of the accident, there are important procedures you must follow to ensure you are properly protected.

Exchange Information

Exchange all relevant information with each party involved in the accident, including drivers license, contact information, and insurance information.

Do Not Admit Fault

Regardless of the circumstances of the accident, do not admit fault. This is best determined by proper authorities, and you may jeopardize your ability to collect on any damages if you undermine these procedures by admitting you were at fault.

Seek Medical Attention

Oftentimes, whiplash and other trauma resulting from a car accident may take some time to show their symptoms. It is very important that you wait to sign any agreements with the insurance company. If you sign documents before you get medical attention to determine your symptoms, you may invalidate your ability to claim additional coverage.

Speaking With a Car Accident Lawyer

Some law offices in Atlanta offer free consultations regarding your injury and possible case. Be sure to take advantage of this before dealing with Atlanta car accident laws, insurance companies, forms, and trying to determine how to quantify your damages. During your consultation, you will be able to discuss the specifics of your accident, your financial circumstances following the accident, any injuries, and identify the appropriate course of action moving forward.

You May Be Entitled To Additional Payments

Initially, an insurance company will offer to pay solely for damages to your vehicle. Oftentimes, the damages resulting from a car accident go beyond physical damage to the car.

Medical Bills

If you have suffered injuries as a result of your accident, you may be entitled to repayment of your medical bills by the auto insurance company.

Lost Wages

Oftentimes if you have suffered injuries as a result of a car accident, you have missed time at work and thus have lost valuable wages. In addition to compensation for your medical bills, you may be eligible for recovery of lost wages.

Pain and Suffering

Although “pain and suffering” is more complicated to determine a dollar value for, your accident may entitle you to financial repayment due to the emotional and physical pain that goes beyond a medical bill.

If you have been in a car accident in Atlanta, speak with an attorney today and determine the next steps to take. Insurance companies can be complicated and intimidating to deal with, and you may be led to believe that you do not have any additional rights or coverage when you actually do. With the help of a professional, you can be certain that you get what is yours.