White Walls Car Show 2016

White Walls Car Show 2016 was held on July 23, 2016 in Fairborn, OH. The show was full of unique and custom rides along with events for the whole family! This year was the shows 7th year, and had close to 300 vehicle ranging from mini trucks to kustoms to 4x4s and everything in between.

White Walls Car Show 2016 has hand made one of a kind trophies, live bands, food trucks, vendors, and even a pin up contest! The show owners make sure that you have everything you could ever want and need to have an amazing time at the show. If you didnt make it to this years show, you dont want to miss next years!

White Walls Car Show 2016 has their facebook page up and running with previous years content and information for the upcoming show. Looking for more coverage by Gauge Magazine, we have years of previous content from shows all around the world!

Photos by: Double D