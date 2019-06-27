Why You Need To Pay More Attention To Your Brakes

It’s no secret that it is expensive to own a car and Brakes are a big part of this expense. Even when you’re lucky enough to buy one that’s in tip-top shape for a reasonable price, that isn’t going to spell the end of your financial responsibilities. Car maintenance is an essential part of car ownership that cannot be overlooked. Cars are made up of thousands of parts that have been designed to work in conjunction with each other.

While some cars are built better than others, the fact remains that they all need to be maintained well. After all, neglect is the equalizing factor among all cars, in the sense that no car, no matter how well-built, can withstand the effects of long-term neglect. This 1953 Mercedes-Benz 170DS is built very well like a tank.

Brakes

One of the most important components in a car are the brakes. They allow us to control the speed at which we travel, play a major role in maintaining, and most importantly will save your life when you have to suddenly slam on your brakes on the highway. Because they are used very frequently, they can be worn down quite rapidly.

Losing your brakes greatly increases the risk for an accident and it may even affect your case should a lawsuit be filed against you. The lawyers at the Joye Law Firm know all too well the importance of determining whether there was indeed an attempt to stop the vehicle, and skid marks are often used as a determinant.

Just a Quick Figure

The average brake pad replacement cost is $150, and can range from $100 per axle up to $300. This cost can easily spike up. The more axles you have on your vehicle (as is the case with an 18-wheeler) the higher the cost. And you can’t simply replace brake pads as needed.

They have to be replaced as a set, not only to ensure that the brake pads degenerate at the same rate, but also so that they are able to provide the same braking power throughout the car.

It’s very dangerous to have unequal braking power as they can greatly affect the way your car handles. It’s also difficult to gauge how much wear each brake pad has had if they aren’t replaced as a set. By not replacing brake pads as a set, you are essentially throwing a wrench into delicate machinery because you’d be unable to accurately gauge the braking power your car currently has. What’s worse is if one brake pad gives way, the rest have to compensate for it. – Thus increasing the risk of brake failure.

Preservation

Whether it’s in religiously adhering to your car’s maintenance schedules as recommended in your car manual, sticking to the recommended weight limits of your car (because adding more weight also means you need more braking power to slow down), draining your brake fluid regularly (again, as indicated in your car manual), or it’s in simply not going too fast to begin with (the more speed, the more braking power required). It’s imperative to form good car ownership habits, not just so you’re able to maximize the use of your brakes between maintenance periods but also so you’re able to save quite a bit of money on replacement parts and repairs.