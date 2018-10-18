Why Your Car Needs Regular Auto Detailing

Auto detailing is what sets apart the well-maintained vehicles from the ordinary on the streets. No matter how old or new a vehicle may be, you will notice the big difference between a pristinely detailed auto and one that is just dirty. Many auto owners are not particular about how their car looks after they buy it. They are not in the habit of setting aside time to detail it themselves and learn the tricks of the trade.

For those who know how to detail their vehicles and set aside the time to do so regularly, the benefits are voluminous . A well-maintained vehicle will be cared for in all forms while a neglected vehicle will be neglected in every way.

Here are some reasons to learn those auto detailing skills today and baby your investment.

Clean Windows Increase Visibility and Prevent Accidents

If you don’t regularly detail your auto, you will neglect the windows and maybe not realize how grungy they may be. The effects of opacity from residue clinging to your windows can be nothing more than subtle gradients, inside and out. When you use a professional auto glass cleaner and crumpled-up newspaper to get the best streak-free clarity, you should not be able to tell if the windows are opened or closed at a slight distance.

Maybe it has happened to you at a high-class hotel. You go to walk back into the hotel from the balcony and bang into the glass. An auto glass should be as transparent as the glass doors in a world-class hotel are. Applying a sealant to bead water will make driving in the rain so much safer, a must have if you live in tropical-storm-plagued areas.

Hard Wax Saves Your Paint

Carnauba wax is the original method of paint preservation that gives your auto that warm glow and candy-coated finish. It is still being widely used today even on small aircraft to improve weather resistance and aerodynamics at high speeds. Most people fall into the habit of taking their autos to those automatic car washes that strip the hard wax right off and use highly abrasive scrubbers to pretentiously wash their auto.

Maintaining a layer of hard paste wax preserves your paint and even brings the fading paint back to life. Anything from bird droppings, to tree sap, to even acid rain will mark up the delicate surface of your paint. All you need is one spot of penetration in northern snowfall states to let rust and cancer set in.

Invest in Neoprene Seat Covers

When it comes to interiors, if you don’t have leather seats, you should invest in neoprene seat covers for their high functionality and durability. These seat covers will protect your upholstery for the life of the vehicle from spills and burns. They are easy to take right off and wash.

Invest in Quality Floor Mats

Buying those custom floor mats that save your carpets from the inevitable stains and soot that are tracked in by the dirty world and weather is a smart investment. Fender flares for Ford Ranger trucks are a smart investment to keep your vehicle looking great outside.

Conclusion

Regardless of what steps you may take to make your auto detailing easier, the important aspect is to keep at it. By showing that you care about how your vehicle looks, you also demonstrate that you are high-maintenance in general. Automobiles require meticulous maintenance and will be demonized if they don’t win the beauty contest.

If you don’t have time to detail your car regularly, pay someone to do it. The satisfaction of driving around in an attractive vehicle is worth its weight in gold. What are you waiting for? Go out there and start detailing your auto!