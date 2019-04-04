Windy City Dub Fest 2018

Windy City Dub Fest 2018 was held in Wheeling, Illinois at the Chicago Executive Airport on Runway 24 on August 18th, 2018. This show brings in some of the best VW and Audi’s around!

In 2018, many shows had experienced some of the worst weather and were rained out. But, for Windy City Dub Fest 2018, the weather was beautiful and the bright sunshine and nice breeze brought out European cars of all years and models!

Windy City Dub Fest 2018 donated a $1 from every registration towards Save-A-Pet. Save-A-Pet is a non profit organization and is the largest no-kill cat and dog rescue in Lake County. They provide a safe place for abused, neglected, injured, lost, or animals that were facing euthanasia and have been rescued. What an amazing organization for the show to support!

If you were in need of a break from all the amazing VW’s and Audi’s, you could head on over to the vendor area. There you were able to get your vehicle flash tuned, check out and purchase new parts, head over to the taco truck and grab a delicious burrito or tacos, or even hangout with other attendees and place cornhole!

With the show being held at the Airport, planes continued coming and going throughout the entire show. Between the runway full of cars and watching the planes fly in and out of the runways right next to the show, it was an amazing change of events from the normal locations for shows.

Photos by: Chris Gosda