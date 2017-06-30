XS Power Batteries Hires Eric Coulter as President

Knoxville, TN, June 29, 2017 – XS Power Batteries, a world leader in performance power solutions has named Eric Coulter company President.

Eric has worked in the manufacturing industry for 11 years. Working for a Berkshire Hathaway Co., Eric was selected to represent his organization at the 50th Anniversary Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. Most recently working as a General Manager overseeing nearly 300 employees in sales, marketing, production, service, and procurement, his experience will be invaluable.

Scottie Johnson, CEO of XS Power Batteries noted; “Eric’s background in leadership and manufacturing will be a tremendous asset to our company. The whole XS Power Batteries team is excited about the addition of a leader with the energy, experience, and vision we feel will take us to the next level!”

Eric Coulter added; “I’ve been fortunate to work for an amazing company the past 11 years, but I’m excited about the opportunity we have in front of us at XS Power Batteries. We will push to be the industry leader in innovation, customer experience, and continue to set the industry standard for quality.”

XS Power is a manufacturer and distributor of high performance batteries, chargers, capacitors, cable and accessories with locations in Knoxville, Tennessee and Sparks, Nevada. They offer AGM lead acid, lithium, and custom-made power solutions, as well as a complementary line of accessories. Please visit their website at 4xspower.com or call 1-888-4XSPOWER for more information.

Eric Coulter can be contacted at eric@xspowerbatteries.com or 865-688-5953 ext. 1207

See the entire product line at www.xspowerbatteries.com

