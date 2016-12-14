“XS Power Battery Cadillac is a show stopper at Indy PRI 2017”

At PRI 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana we were given the chance to have an up close interview with Scotty Johnson who is the owner of XS Power and also a huge supporter of Slamology. XS Power was established by Scotty in 2005 and has been a hit ever since for their batteries because they use the highest energy density chemistry known for AGM batteries! Many drag races choose to use some of XS Power’s 16V batteries, but the best seller through drag races is there XP 1000 16V battery which is shown in the video below! Drag races typically choose XS Power because of the power that the battery gives off you are able to use a smaller battery.

Scottie and his entire crew have built a XS Power Battery Cadillac CTS and was brought it to PRI 2017 to show off this truly one of a kind Cadillac! The XS Power Battery Cadillac has a custom wide body kit, which added about 3 inches to each side. The vehicle also has full air suspension, VIAIR compressors, nitrous express, upgraded fuel systems, and full heat protected products! This vehicle is definitely one that will go down in the books for the hottest Cadillac CTS builds ever. Let us know what you think below!

In this video, Scotty Johnson talks about how he went to take the vehicle around the block and then some things from there may have went a little different than what they had expected. That was the first time that the vehicle had been driven, so some downfalls were going to happened! The vehicle will be going back to the Boost Addicts to get some more work done and then you can plan to see this again at Spring Break Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida in Texas at LST and Indianapolis at Slamology. You can also check for updates on this vehicle on their facebook page. They are planning to show many updates through out the months until the vehicle is finished and ready to be shown inside and out!

