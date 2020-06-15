15 Best Fitting Songs to Listen to During Quarantine

If the pandemic has you feeling stir-crazy, there is nothing better than music to lift moods! click here to learn the best fitting songs for during quarantine!

Do you need something to brighten your mood? Are you looking for the perfect songs to listen to during this quarantine? There have been multiple studies on how music can make you feel better. Don’t fret, you don’t have to scour the web to make a list. We’ve got your back. We’ve compiled 15 fitting songs to help you get through these tough times. This playlist is full of optimistic songs, uplifting dance songs, and encouraging songs that will help you throughout the day. Imagine listening to these songs in your 1970 Ford Bronco

1. Let It Be by the Beatles

In our times of trouble, especially with none of us knowing what the future will hold. It’s best to just trust that everything will turn out okay and let it be. This song is always uplifting and gives you a sense of hope for what’s to come. Hopefully listening to this song will provide some optimism and light in our hour of darkness.

2. NASA by Ariana Grande

It’s always healthy to have some space in your relationships. Quarantine is a perfect way to have some space but still stay connected online. This song gives that exact message, talking about saying “I love you” through the phone and needing some time to yourself. Perfect for couples given our current situation.

3. Self Control by Frank Ocean

Albeit the song has a different context, it’s still fitting for what we’re all going through. We all need some self-control to follow all the guidelines given by your local government and health professionals. Self-control to stay at home unless necessary, even if you really want to. Also, as with any Frank Ocean song, this has a very calming and chill kind of vibe to help you relax.

4. Changes by David Bowie

We’ve all gotten used to the daily hustle of life and quarantine is a huge shift from that norm. We have to turn and face the strange and accept that this is how we’ll be living our day-to-day lives for a while. We have to accept these new changes and learn how to adapt.

5. Dancin’ by Aaron Smith (Krono Remix)

We should all be taking the time out of our now uneventful days to dance. It’s an easy way to get your spirits up and have some fun with your family or even by yourself. It’s also a great way to exercise now that you’re not doing much throughout the day. This is a great song to put on and dance around to.

6. 10/10 by Rex Orange County

It’s important to take care of your mental health, especially during this quarantine. It might be harder now since you can’t really see any of your friends and you can sometimes get stuck in your own head. This song can serve as a reminder to look after yourself and see the important things in your life.

7. The Less I Know, The Better by Tame Impala

Although it’s good to stay informed during this time, some of the things we read about or watch on the news can be a bit overwhelming. This especially rings true with all the fake news and misinformation that’s spreading. Once you know all the important details, sometimes it’s better to disconnect. The less you know the better.

8. Blessed by Daniel Caesar

When you’re counting your blessings in the midst of this pandemic, it may seem like there’s not a lot there. This song helps you realize all the things that you should be thankful for. In these dark times, it’s important to be grateful for the things and people you have. Even if you are stuck at home, at least it’s with the people that you care about.

9. Stay Away by Nirvana

I think we’re all very well aware of the “staying 6 feet apart” rule during this pandemic. The whole point of staying at home is to avoid interacting with people and stopping the spread of the virus. This song is pretty self-explanatory, just keep your distance and stay away from other people.

10. Myself by Post Malone

Quarantine means no more traveling or seeing new sights. We’re pretty much isolated from everybody else, besides the people we live with. It’s easy to think about all the places we could be, but we should be using this time to work on ourselves, take advantage of the time, and better ourselves. This song serves as an uplifting reminder.

11. Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra

A very mellow and relaxing song that all of us might relate to. Being stuck at home, not being able to go outside. It can be very confining since we’ve gotten so used to being free and going wherever we want. Now you might just feel like escaping all of this.

12. Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

Another uplifting song from The Beatles. This song gives an amazing message of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We need to hold out for a bit more till we eventually get through this. It’s a great song to jam out to but still has resonating lyrics to comfort all of us in quarantine.

13. Supalonely by BENEE

Here’s another fun song to dance to while at home. Despite its title, this is a pretty upbeat song that everyone can start moving to. Still expressing what we’re all feeling, and touching on having to spend time alone and away from the people close to us.

14. Boss B*tch by Doja Cat

There’s no reason why we can’t have a party in our rooms and this is one of those fitting songs to have fun in our little corners. It has a great beat and is a perfect addition to a party at home. This song also gives you a lot of self-confidence and puts you into a better mood when you’re feeling down about yourself.

15. Survivor by Destiny’s Child

The perfect song to end this playlist while we all fight through to the end of this quarantine. We should not be giving up anytime soon, no matter how much longer this quarantine will take. We are going to keep our heads up and not give up. If you want to download any of these songs from YouTube to your phone, you can use this YouTube to MP3 converter.

We hope that we were able to help lift up your spirits through these fitting songs. It’s important to stay positive during these negative times. Even if you don’t want to, you have to follow all rules applied for this quarantine. Hopefully, this playlist made that a little easier. But why stop here when there’s more to discover? If you enjoyed this article and want more, go ahead and check out the rest of our lists and guides right here!