3 Classic Muscle Cars you can Expect to see at SEMA 2019

SEMA 2019 is coming quick, and with the Battle of the Builders competition taking place during the show, the list of competitors keeps growing as the show approaches!

First ride you’ll be wanting to see is a 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk owned b y Paul Jurewicz. You can find this ride in the Mattel Hot Wheels booth!

Jurewicz’s 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk features a ’57 Studebaker cowl/windshield, a 60’s Pontiac front clip, ’60-’63 Chevy Corvair rear panel, a ’60 Thunderbird hood, and an ’80s Audi station wagon sunroof used as a trunk lid. The ride sits atop an ’80s Jaguar rear suspension and a ’90s Corvette chrome-plated front suspension. “A ’96 Lincoln modular 4-cam V8, modified intake manifold Demon 3-bbl carburetor and MSD distributor power the build with a C-4 automatic transmission and Ididit steering column making it move.” Ramirez, 2019

You’ll also want to make your way to the HRIA/ARMO Booth to check out Troy Gudgel’s 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

This is not the first time that Troy Gudgel has been apart of BOTB, but this year he has brought his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. The body for this ride features a hand-built aluminum lift-off top, custom rear sheetmetal, and a widened rear. This ride also includes one-off traillights, custom BASF paint and a flush-mount front and rear windshield. Gudgel’s 1969 Camaro is powered by a supercharged LT$ engine and sits atop a custom-built engine bay! The interior features a hand-built aluminum dash and custom interior panels wrapped in high-end Italian leather!

Stop by the BASF Booth to see a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Jim and Mike Ring!

The Ringbrother are hoping to to commemorate the 50th anniversary on the 1969 Camaro with their build! They added an aggressive stealth style to the ride but also kept its iconic beauty! “..this Camaro has been completely redesigned in CAD, machined in high-density foam and produced in carbon fiber” Ramirez, 2019 The brothers widened the body 4 inches from front to back along with making the body 100% carbon fiber. The ride is powered completely by a Wegner’s 416 LS3 with an 890hp Whipple supercharger! The Camaro features custom HRE wheels and a custom interior by Upholstery Unlimited.

