30 Reasons to Love Your Toyota Tacoma

Do you want to know why the Toyota Tacoma is so damn popular?

8 Reasons It’s Tough & Dependable

The 2020 Tacoma offers a 3.5-Liter, V6, DOHC, 24-Valve, direct-injection, Variable Valve Timing-intelligent Wide (VVT-iW), 278 horsepower @ 6000 rpm, 265 lb.-ft of torque @ 4600 rpm, Atkinson-cycle engine with Variable Valve Timing with intelligence exhaust (VVT-i).

It also provides a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i).

In the front, there is a coil-spring double-wishbone suspension. In the rear are a stabilizer bar and a leaf spring suspension.

A 6,400-pound towing capacity and a maximum 1,155-pound payload is part of the Tacoma’s toughness.

The Toyota Tacoma has a high-reliability rate and can exceed 300,000 miles.

The 4WD feature allows you to drive through mud or off-road .

The TRD Pro trim with a panoramic view monitor and a multi-terrain camera offers excellent visibility, including under the truck. It has off-road traction control, and the Fox shocks provide maximum ground clearance. The Crawl Control offers a slow speed for rough terrain. A skid plate under the front protects mechanical elements.