30 Reasons to Love Your Toyota Tacoma

Do you want to know why the Toyota Tacoma is so damn popular?
8 Reasons It’s Tough & Dependable
- The 2020 Tacoma offers a 3.5-Liter, V6, DOHC, 24-Valve, direct-injection, Variable Valve Timing-intelligent Wide (VVT-iW), 278 horsepower @ 6000 rpm, 265 lb.-ft of torque @ 4600 rpm, Atkinson-cycle engine with Variable Valve Timing with intelligence exhaust (VVT-i).
- It also provides a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i).
- In the front, there is a coil-spring double-wishbone suspension. In the rear are a stabilizer bar and a leaf spring suspension.
- A 6,400-pound towing capacity and a maximum 1,155-pound payload is part of the Tacoma’s toughness.
- The Toyota Tacoma has a high-reliability rate and can exceed 300,000 miles.
- The 4WD feature allows you to drive through mud or off-road.
- The TRD Pro trim with a panoramic view monitor and a multi-terrain camera offers excellent visibility, including under the truck. It has off-road traction control, and the Fox shocks provide maximum ground clearance. The Crawl Control offers a slow speed for rough terrain. A skid plate under the front protects mechanical elements.
- Because of the composite bed, the Tacoma does not need a bed liner.
5 Reasons It’s Versatile
- The Toyota Tacoma provides a fuel efficiency that is suitable for commuting.
- It is a work truck that can haul cargo and tow work and recreational trailers.
- If you need to drive through mud or go off-road, the Tacoma has features to assist you.
- Notches in the bed allow for two-layer cargo hauling. Four movable tie-down cleats and six tie-down eyes also help arrange cargo. Two additional storage bins help organize tools and cargo. Low bed walls and a damped tailgate make loading easier.
- The Toyota Tacoma allows for customization from exterior features to the bed. After-market Tacoma bed accessories include a decked drawer system with a raised deck attached to the bed walls, leaving room for cargo on top of it. Drawers that run the length of the bed can be installed underneath the deck.
17 More Reasons to Love the Toyota Tacoma
- The Toyota Tacoma is available in six trims, two bed lengths, two cabs, and nine colors. The trims include the SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro. For the bed, you can choose the five-foot short bed or the six-foot standard bed. The cab choices are an access cab or a double cab.
- The SR base trim is affordable.
- As the best selling mid-size pickup, the Toyota Tacoma has a history of excellent resale value.
- Available exterior features provide a bold and stylish look.
- The bed has a 120-volt outlet to provide power for lights and tools.
- A hard, tri-fold tonneau cover is available.
- TRD Pro Desert Air Intake pulls air in from above the windshield where the air is cooler and cleaner.
- The comfortable interior can be upgraded with more upscale features such as a ten-way power-adjustable driver seat with a two-way lumbar support, leather seating, dual-zone climate control, a power rear window, and a power moonroof with sunshade.
- The cabin includes a variety of storage spaces.
- The Toyota Tacoma handles well around curves.
- The engine power to the rear wheels is controlled by the electronically locking rear differential so that the rear wheels move at an identical speed in rough terrain.
- A five-mode multi-terrain selection feature adjusts the engine speed and traction control.
- Hill Start Assist Control helps the Tacoma maintain its position on an incline.
- For connectivity, the Tacoma includes a five device 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 4.2-inch Multi-information Display (MID), a seven-inch or eight-inch touchscreen, a USB media port, two USB charging ports, remote connect, multiple speakers, and other available features.
- Standard safety features include a backup camera, forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and safety connect. The standard star safety system includes anti-lock brakes, brake assist, electronic brake distribution, vehicle stability control, traction control, and Smart Stop Technology.
- Optional safety features include rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.
- Trailer Sway Control is part of the towing package. To reduce accidents, it steadies trailers.