Many things can happen when you’re waiting for compensation for an injury case. Here are 4 factors that could affect your car accident settlement agreement.

Have you been injured in a car accident, and now you’re seeking a car accident settlement agreement?

Then you’ve clicked on the best article out there because we are going to give you some insight on a few factors that could keep you from seeing the settlement that you’re hoping for.

If you continue reading this article, you’ll find various factors that can affect your claim’s outcome. Without further ado, let’s get right into the list.

The Weather

There are times in a case that the weather caused the car accident. If your accident occurred during inclement weather, the insurance company would take into account the driving conditions.

Driving conditions, including visibility, road conditions, and more, will be taken into consideration. They will then decide who is responsible for the accident, and this can cause a dramatic change in your car accident settlement.

If you’ve got a weather-related car accident case, let specialized attorneys help you to get you the maximum settlement.

Damage to Vehicles

Another thing considered is the vehicle’s damage. Your insurance company will either deem your car totaled or determine it will need repairing. They will then review the costs of those repairs.

Another reason that damage to the vehicles matters is because of the accounts of the accident. For example, if you say someone slammed into the right front bumper at 75 mph, but the damage is on the rear-left side bumper, some questions will arise.

When your vehicle is assessed for damage, you’ll provide the insurance company with a detailed copy and estimate of the repairs. The estimate of the damage can affect how much you’re given in the settlement.

Cameras

Again, ensure that the story you’ve told is the truth and nothing but the truth. Nowadays, many traffic lights and the surrounding area have traffic light cameras that can capture anything. This means that if you get into an accident near the area, it will likely be captured on camera.

Your settlement money can be affected if the story you’ve told isn’t what happened. Or if you’ve blamed the other driver for causing the accident when it was your fault. Cameras will take note of the location and time that the accident occurred.

Were Seatbelts Being Used?

It’s against the law to operate or ride in a vehicle without using a safety belt. Your claim may be adjusted if it’s found that you weren’t using your seatbelt during the time of the accident.

This means that the insurance company could place some fault on you for the injuries that you’ve sustained.

Car Accident Settlement Agreement Explained

When it comes to your car accident settlement agreement, you’re looking to get the most money to help you pay for car damages and medical bills coming your way. All of the things above can change your settlement, especially if you’re found to be at fault.

When it comes to your car accident settlement agreement, you're looking to get the most money to help you pay for car damages and medical bills coming your way. All of the things above can change your settlement, especially if you're found to be at fault.