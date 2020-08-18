5 Common Mistakes You Probably Make While Driving

Today, most of us drive everywhere. Driving is an essential part of our daily lives, and many of us couldn’t accomplish things without our cars. But, despite the importance of cars and transportation, many drivers can be clueless about the daily driving mistakes they make.

A simple driving mistakes can lead to an accident. Not only can an accident cost you hundreds of dollars in repairs, but it can also threaten the lives of yourself and others. You should always have an auto insurance plan in place if you own a car or drive frequently.

Many accidents are caused by mistakes that could have been prevented. To learn more about the types of mistakes many drivers (including yourself) make, keep reading the article below.

Not using the left lane as a passing lane

If you drive in the left lane of a highway without intentions of passing the person on the right, you’re in the wrong. Many people consider the left lane of the highway as just another lane instead of being used for its purpose, which is to safely pass slower vehicles on the right. While this law varies by state, it is meant to help with the flow of traffic.

Leaving your high beams on

You should never have your high beams on when another car is approaching you from the other side of the road or if you are behind another vehicle. High beam headlights are meant to give further visibility in unlit areas when other cars aren’t around. If you shine your headlights at an approaching car or from behind another car, it can obstruct their view and cause an accident.

Not paying attention to your tire pressure

Many people don’t understand the importance of keeping track of your tire pressure. Driving a car with low tire pressure can wear down your tires quicker than if the tire pressure were at its appropriate level. This is especially true for long-distance travel — always check your tire pressure before a road trip. Checking your tire pressure is easy and should be practiced by all drivers consistently.

Not sitting in the correct position

There is a good chance that you aren’t sitting in the driver’s seat in the correct position while driving. If you are leaned back too far, too close to the wheel, or sitting improperly, you can be severely injured in the event of an accident. You should always sit straight up with your back and hips pushed as far back in the seat as possible. Also, keeping your hands in the “9 and 3” position is the best way to maximize the range of motion with the steering wheel.

Not paying attention to bike lanes

Many new bike lanes are being installed in areas across the country. But, just because these lanes are for bikers, that doesn’t mean you can ignore them. These lanes are purposely made a part of the road to keep pedestrians safe while also providing bikers with a designated area to ride their bike. Bikers do have to follow road laws, but should also be given the courtesy you would show other drivers on the road.

By being aware of these mistakes you’re probably making, you can contribute to a safer driving experience for all. While driving is essential, it is still a privilege many people don’t take as seriously as they should. As long as you follow road laws and avoid common mistakes like these, you should be okay.