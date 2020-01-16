The whole purpose of having an air conditioner is to be able to enjoy cool air in the hot weather. This is why a faulty air conditioner can be very frustrating for any car owner. What’s even more annoying than a broken air conditioner is one that blows hot air. It’s not exactly broken, but it’s not working properly either. In this post, we’ll address 5 reasons why your car’s AC might be blowing hot air.

Your car is leaking refrigerant

The car AC works by a very long and complicated process, and a refrigerant leak can occur at any point in this process. Very often, it's difficult to pinpoint the exact location of the refrigerant leak. If you're going to attempt troubleshooting, one of the most common places to look is the AC unit hose connections. Tiny holes may just be your culprit. The good news is that once you identify the source of the leak, your troubles are over. Your mechanic can simply plug it, and you're good to go.

The condenser is blocked

The condenser is one of the components of a car AC, and its job is to re-cool hot refrigerant after it has been compressed. This process is usually powered by the airflow that comes in through the front of your car as you drive. However, if debris or other particles block your car’s condenser, then it cannot cool the refrigerant properly. This means that your car’s AC will continue to run on overheated refrigerant, which will only produce hot air.

Your cooling fans aren’t working properly

If your cooling fans aren’t functioning properly, your condenser won’t get enough air. Even if the condenser is perfectly functional, the lack of cooling can still cause it to emit hot air over time. Luckily, a visual inspection can reveal any problems that your car might have with the cooling fan. One of the problems you can expect is a crack in the fan caused by debris from the road. The only real solution to this problem would be to replace the fan. Other fan problems include a blown fuse, and other electrical issues.

The condenser is broken

If you’ve checked and can’t find anything blocking the car’s condenser, it may be broken altogether. The condenser can be punctured by debris as they pass through the grill of your car during driving. The debris can also cause several other equipment failures. You may be able to observe some of these punctures upon inspection of the car. If you do, the only real way to fix it is to replace the part.

Electrical problems

Electrical faults are some of the most difficult problems to diagnose in a car AC; it’s usually easier to guess that the condenser or refrigerant needs attention. To diagnose an electrical problem, begin with a visual inspection of all the wiring. See if you can spot any broken or frayed wires. If you spot any damage, mend with electrical tape, or replace them altogether. If you’re unable to spot any wiring complications, you should consider taking the car to a mechanic for further inspection.