5 Tips To Save On Your Next Family Rental Car

Rental cars are the unsung heroes of transport in a flash. We don’t really think much of it, but rentals cars have been there to help us when other options fall through the cracks. Anytime you need a set of wheels, there’s always a way to get them. But some options can get quite pricey. If you go up to a lot and ask for a rental car, you’re looking at an arm and a leg per day without gas or insurance. Yes, convenience has a price, but there are ways to save even more on your next trip. Here’s a list of 5 tips to help you save the next time you get yourself a family rental car.

1. Ask If They Have Membership Discounts

If you find yourself in a city, not having booked in advance, do not panic. There are still ways you can save big, regardless of the situation. If you are currently serving, or have served in the military, you can get up to 15 percent off of your total cost, depending on the company. If you’re a senior citizen, you can be getting similar savings. But then there’s the lesser known deals. If you have a AAA membership, it’s well known that you are entitled to a discount. But what most don’t know is that your associations and even work can potentially lend itself to a few bills off.

2. Choose A Different Kind Of Car

Pricing depends a lot on what kind of car you get. If you want to ge a brand new Porsche, of course the price tag is going to be ridiculous. But if you’re smart about it, you can get a pretty good deal. If you’ve got a family reunion or another large gathering going on, it may just be more advantageous to rent a minibus instead of multiple smaller cars. Many places have this option, and it can be widely overlooked if you don’t ask.

3. Pay In Advance

It’s always a good idea to plan out your trip and pay ahead of time. You can save up to 20 percent if you’re willing to pay far in advance, and in full. It’s the best option for you if you want to save big and not deal with the hassle of wheeling and dealing with the counter clerk.

4. Use Credit Card Rewards

Plenty of credit cards nowadays offer rewards for specific spending habits. If you find yourself travelling a lot for business, you can save and transfer your points to a family vacation rental. This is a great way to passively rack up savings for your next big trip.

5. Rent Outside The Airport

Renting a car is always cheaper outside the near vicinity of an airport than close to it. Airport rentals can shoot up to 10% more than the average outside. So if you’re willing to travel a bit further to save some cash, you can expand your options significantly

Renting a car for your family doesn’t have to be a hassle. In fact, with a few money saving tips, it can be more of a pleasant experience than you think. You can bypass the whole surprised look at the price tag and the stress. Just go in, get the car you want, and be on your way.