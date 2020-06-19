5 Top Tips to Avoid DUI Problems

Drinking and driving can carry stiff penalties. However, laws can vary greatly from one state to another. So, how can you best avoid a DUI conviction?

If You Drink, Don’t Drive

This is the surest way to avoid drunk driving charges. If you don’t have any alcohol in your system, you can’t be arrested for DUI problems. Always make plans to have a designated driver when you know you’re going to drink.

Know Your State’s Laws

Laws regarding drunk driving vary significantly from one state to another. There are differences in the limits for blood alcohol content (BAC) as well as penalties for DUI.

Be sure you know your own body and how much you can drink before passing the legal BAC limits. Eating while you drink can help keep blood alcohol levels low. Understanding the applicable consequences can help you make good choices, as well.

Drive Carefully

If you’ve been drinking and choose to drive, make sure you drive even more cautiously than usual. This means taking fewer risks than you normally might when completely sober.

For example, signal a lane change earlier than you might usually do so. Start braking when you see the light change to amber. Be alert to all signs and traffic laws.

The more carefully you drive, the lower your chances of being stopped by police. By being as cautious as possible, you also reduce the risk of getting involved in an accident, which can carry even steeper penalties if you injure someone.

Cooperate If Stopped

If you do end up getting pulled over, the best thing to do is stay calm. Answer politely and do what police officers ask of you. This is another situation in which knowing your state’s regulations can help.

Some states have stiff penalties for refusing a breathalyzer test. Other state laws provide that you have a right to refuse such tests. Studying up on your state’s legislation can prepare you to make the right choice at a traffic stop.

Get Legal Counsel

If you’ve already been arrested for driving under the influence, you’ll need legal help. A DUI lawyer is well-versed in the applicable laws and can help you understand the best way to defend yourself.

According to atlantaduilawyer.com, Georgia state law makes it essential to request a special hearing within 30 days after your arrest. Otherwise, you risk losing your license for a year. This is especially true if you’ve refused testing or failed a breathalyzer test.

Your state laws may be different than these. Thus, it’s essential to get assistance from someone who understands the ins and outs of legal issues surrounding DUI problems in your state.

Conclusion

If you do ultimately choose to drink moderately and drive, make sure you know your state’s laws regarding blood alcohol levels and applicable penalties. Drive more cautiously than you usually would to avoid an accident or a police stop.

Being polite and cooperative at a traffic stop can also keep you out of trouble with the law. Last but not least, if you’ve already been arrested for DUI problems, make sure you find a qualified lawyer to advise you so you can get back to driving your 1970 ford bronco.