50cc SCOOTER – 3 TOP BRANDS

If you are looking for a cheap way to move around town quickly and not get stuck in traffic, then a 50cc scooter might just be the nice ride for you. They are relatively inexpensive and are environmentally friendly. With a 4-stroke engine and a displacement of 49.6 cubic centimeters, traveling at a top speed of 30 to 35 mph with automatic shifting, the 50cc scooter might just be one the most incredible decisions its riders made.

It achieves a fantastic gas mileage, saving valuable expenses on transportation. The scooter also possesses under-seat storage and additional trunk storage, which can accommodate groceries and a backpack. It also requires no specialized license to ride.

There are many varieties of the 50cc scooters out there; therefore, the task of picking the best brand among the many alternatives may seem like a difficult one. Therefore, this post details the top 3 brands producing 50cc scooters in 2020. The brands were selected based on the quality, design, durability, and specifications of scooters they have pioneered over time.

Top brands producing 50cc scooters in 2020

The list of the top three brands that champions the best scooters’ production has been provided below in no particular order. These brands have gained quite a reputation and have overtime proven to live up to their reputation. Let’s review them and see why their 50cc scooters are so unique.

TAO TAO USA

Tao Tao is a brand to consider when looking for low budget, stylish, and impeccable 50cc scooters. Tao Tao USA is an importer and Distributor of 50cc scooters based in Carrollton, Texas, which imports their 50cc’s from TaoTao Co.

Their 50cc scooters are known for their low prices and quality. Their models vary mostly in body, shape and color, but their components are almost the same. They make use of the GY6 engines and have generic wheels.

The Tao Tao brand has a series of 50cc scooter models to their name, which is quite superb in specification and aesthetics. We will review some of the features peculiar to the TaoTao products, making them stand out among other brands.

Design

The TaoTao 50cc scooters usually have a sporty and modern design that is quite elegant with no inconsistencies. They are generally produced in varieties of colors such as black, white, blue, and red.

Features

The comfort of its many riders is a significant factor TaoTao puts into consideration when making their products. As a result, their scooter comes with comfy seats, an electric start, and automatic transmission, making it possible to ride the scooter around town without fuss.

Speed

The different models of the 50cc scooters made by TaoTao USA usually have an average speed of about 30 to 40 mph. Therefore, you can easily keep up with the urban traffic and cruise through the curved and cemented roads.

Engine Power

They possess an engine power of 49cc/50cc, which covers over 100 miles per gallon of fuel. Thus, the engines are quite reliable and would take you around without trouble.

GENUINE SCOOTER COMPANY

The Genuine scooter company is an indigenous American company that was started in 2002 by a group of guys earning a livelihood from selling scooter parts. Then, they decided to pool their resources and start-up genuine scooter companies as we know it today. They are based in Chicago, Illinois, and have become a trusted distributor of small capacity scooters like the 50cc in the United States. They have a series of scooters to their name.

Here are specific features the genuine products possess that make them unique.

Design

The Genuine 50cc scooters have a vintage-inspired design that is made unique with modern touches. They come in about nine different colors that you can choose from when purchasing.

Features

Genuine scooters come with unique features that make them worthwhile. They offer a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, one-year roadside assistance, and you can stop at any of their repair stores to get a fix up on your bike should anything happen. They also come with a USB charging port for charging while driving, an automatic transmission, and over 100 mpg mileage.

Speed

Genuine 50cc scooters are capable of running at a top speed of over 30 miles per hour, which allows you to cruise through the city just easily and easily navigate your way out of traffic

Engine Power

They possess an engine power of 49.7cc with 2-stroke, which covers over 100 miles per gallon of fuel in mileage and is air-cooled.

VESPA

Vespa is a brand of scooter manufactured by Piaggio in Italy. Over time, the Vespa evolved from a single motor scooter created in 1946 by Piaggio & Co. to a more technologically advanced electronic riding system.

The Vespa always set a standard for style and design, and with their variety of models, they have helped prove that scooters are fun to ride.

Let’s look at some key features of the Vespa 50cc scooter that makes them so cool.

Design

If you are looking for 50cc scooters characterized by iconic aesthetic design and leave quite an impression, Vespa is your sure bet. Having been in the business for over 73 years, they have developed quite the design that speaks for itself. Vespa produces their 50cc scooters in unique colors; Blue Energia, Montebianco, Nero Vulcano, Rosso Passione, and Verde Relax.

Features

Vespa 50cc scooters come with a self-start switch and a manual kick, which offers extra balance to the riders. It possesses a dual effect shock absorber, a 1290mm wheelbase, and a rear-coil spring. The Vespa also provides fuel efficiency with about 8 liters fuel tank and a reserve of about 3 liters. A 2-year unlimited mileage warranty also comes with a new 50cc Vespa scooter.

Speed

50cc Vespa scooters have quite the velocity you want in your scooter. With an average body weight on the scooter, a 50cc Vespa scooter can travel at 40mph, which is just the right speed to catch up with or surpass urban traffic. It would help if you watched out for speed limit signs, though.

Engine Power

The Vespa 50cc engines are quite remarkable; they carry a 4-stroke hi-performance cylinder with a 3-way catalytic converter, a secondary air system and a displacement of 49.9cc, which possess a 4.1 horsepower. Therefore, the Vespa scooter has one of the best engine specifications as far as scooters are concerned.

Conclusion

Reliable 50cc scooters are an excellent means to help get around your town and neighborhood; they are very economical and fuel-efficient. Suppose you are looking to buy a 50cc scooter for optimum mobility, you should consider the brands listed in this article and pick from the variety of models they present.