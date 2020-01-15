8 Common Causes of a Reckless Driving Accident

You will often find yourself driving down a road that is strangely attractive and almost irresistible. Such a road will call on you to press down the gas pedal and race down the empty track. It is every person’s fantasy, which, as you will find, is renewed once realized. You will probably lose yourself in the moment and imagine yourself racing down a racetrack, reaching rather insane high speeds. Though spoiler alert, you are not a Formula 1 driver and this momentarily empty road is not a race track. Anything can come out at you, whether that is a deer or an actual human being. Given that you are not a character in the Fast and the Furious franchise, your reckless driving can lead up to an accident.

The 8 Most Common Causes of Driving Accidents & How to Prevent Them

Recklessness is often sought by those that call themselves adrenaline junkies, who act dangerously without much reason to do so. The recklessness they so proudly flaunt and exercise may, and often will, lead to car accidents.

With a number of causes that bring forth this unfortunate incident, if you were subjected to a driving accident, you may need the services of an attorney. The legal professionals over at https://www.wnwlaw.com/vehicle-accidents/car-accident-lawyer/ urge you to be cautious of new drivers, as they tend to make mistakes behind the wheel simply because they lack experience. Though some accidents are avoidable, some are not. If you are one of the unlucky many, it is best that you consult an experienced car accident lawyer.

Drunk Driving

Made infamous due to the number of cases and incidents that have unraveled because of this type of recklessness, drunk driving, or “DUI” as it is most commonly known, is one of the most common causes of driving accidents. It is notoriously known to be one of the deadly causes, as a drunk driver is rarely in control of their vehicle. To prevent yourself from causing an accident because of your state of intoxication, it is advisable, and preferable for reasons concerning your safety, that you do not get behind the wheel. Either ask a sober friend to drive you home or just opt for the easy and safer way of hailing a cab and have them drop you off wherever you need to be.

Distracted Driving

Many people find that the priority whilst driving is not keeping their eyes on the road but rather on their phones. Others choose to daydream while some get simply distracted with no clear reason. It is a very large threat and is even the leading cause of accidents in many areas around the world. In order to prevent it from happening, simply pay more attention while driving. That means no texting, no eating, and no putting makeup on, which a lot of people like to do when caught in traffic. Also, preferably, do not make any phone calls.

Speeding

Needless to say, this one is very obvious and very tempting for most. This becomes especially tempting when you are running late to a meeting or just running late to an obligation of some sort. Avoiding this type of threat is easy—just stick to the speed limit, and do not press down too hard on the gas. Take your time, as it is better to be safe than sorry.

Reckless Driving

Your fellow drivers who share the same street probably think it is not that much pleasing to find a car switching lanes recklessly while also being driven aggressively. It does not matter if you are running late or not; driving recklessly will almost always lead to an accident. This then triggers the next step, which is being slammed with a lawsuit. In order to avoid both an accident and a lawsuit, just stick to the rules. Drive-in your own lane, and try to dial that aggressiveness down.

Rain

This driving accident cause is really, more or less, out of our hands, as it is Mother Nature’s bidding. A driver may then find themselves and their car slipping and running out of control. It can also tamper with a driver’s visibility, which may also lead to devastating outcomes. Although, the fact that it rains may not be in our hands, preventing an accident during such circumstances is. Drive slowly and carefully, and also consider getting tires that agree with rain, as this will help maintain more control over your car.

Running Down Red Lights

It is never smart to run a red light, and it is always an inexcusable act. By doing so, you will be endangering not just your life but also the lives of others. Now, if you are in a hurry, and it seems that there are no cars coming from the other side, you must still try to resist the urge to run the red light, especially seeing as how drivers may be unaware that a crazy car is on the loose and could be speeding. It is easily avoidable. You will just have to stop at red and move the green.

Wrong-Way Driving

A lot of people are guilty of having committed this dangerous mistake. Though, this lapse in judgment may have your car end up in another, literally in another car. It is an absolutely ignorant mistake that you can avoid by just not driving the wrong way. This includes times when you may be in a hurry and think that it is going to save you time. If you get into a car accident, you will probably end up being late or never showing up where it is you need to be.

Tire Blowouts

It is hard to take measures against surprises such as this one. You could be minding your own business and sticking to the rules and still end up in an accident because of a tire blowout. Whether it is by swerving or just by losing complete control over your car, this is a very common cause. While there is no absolute way of avoiding a tire blowout, there is a way to avoid getting into an accident because of one. Just drive slowly. So, if it does happen, you can quickly recover from the mishaps that follow. Also, look into switching your tires every now and then, as they do get worn out after a while.

Driving accident causes are many, and they go beyond the most common ones: people driving under the influence of drugs and teenagers taking their old folks’ car out for a ride at night. They are hardly avoidable and are especially inconvenient for those that are not at fault. Though, with the help of an attorney, you can get compensated and use that compensation to cover the repair fees. Just as long as you are on the road, watch out and take caution. Be safe!