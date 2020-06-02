Car Maintenance Tips for New Drivers

Getting a driver’s license is a breakthrough for young people in our culture. It opens up a world of choices, and each one comes with new responsibilities, including a whole new set of rules and regulations, as well as new opportunities. Here, we share maintenance tips to help new drivers stay safe and happy on the road.

Change your Spark Plugs

If you notice that your engine is not working efficiently, a spark plug may be the cause. If left unchecked, it can deteriorate and become covered in dirt. If you find it in poor condition, replace it for better performance.

Again, if your car is not performing as well as it usually does, check the spark plugs and spark wires if they are old. Ignition plugs typically last no more than 30,000 miles, but the car’s manual should tell you when to replace them.

Choose a Good Car Insurer

No matter how careful you are, accidents will always be possible, so you have to ensure your car will be repaired as best as possible by having an insurer to foot the bills.

You should look into what type of car insurance policy you want to choose. Comprehensive insurance, which provides wider protection, is often more expensive than other types of auto insurance policies.

You should also compare the costs with different insurance companies, but you should make sure that you get the best such as motor vehicle insurance from State.

Change your Oil Regularly

To keep your engine in good shape, you need to change the oil regularly. Oil is essential for ensuring that the various components of your engine move smoothly and with as little friction as possible.

As you drive your car continuously, oil becomes dirty and unable to perform its lubricating function. It will need to be changed to maintain the integrity and performance of your engine. Your car manufacturer through its owner’s manual will suggest how frequently you should change your oil.

Generally speaking, you should change your oil every 50 – 100 miles. When your vehicle has been on the road for a long time, oil changes are a must especially when your car is brand new, straight out of the factory.

Inspect your Tires Before you Set Out

Before you get behind the wheel, it’s a good idea to check your tires. If something happens to your tire at the wrong time while driving, they can explode. Simply check each one as you walk around the car.

Ignoring your tire treads can also lead to problems in wet or snowy weather when skidding is more likely on the road. Check your tires regularly, especially on long trips.

Never Jump-Start a Flat Battery

Most drivers often ignore this tip. This does not mean you should not seek help when your battery is dead. But jumpstarting a flat battery can cause a lot of problems in your car, especially the electronics by overloading it with excess current sufficient to damage the battery.

If you have to jump-start it, you need to get it right. Read the user manual to know how it should be done in your car. The headlights must be left on to absorb excess electric current.

Ensure Radiator Water and Coolant are at Optimal Levels

The engine cannot operate without a coolant. Before you do anything, make sure that your cooling system has cooled down. If it’s still hot, it means the pressure is still high. As a precaution, always use a large cloth to remove the radiator cover when checking the coolant level or else you could burn yourself trying to remove it.

Coolant containers are usually white translucent bottles on the radiator’s side. It’s marked low and high to indicate if you need to top it up.

Final Thoughts

Maintaining your car regularly will keep it performing well and extend its life. Beyond performance and longevity, car maintenance tips is also about your safety and that of your passengers and other motorists.

Driving can be really fun when done safely. Use the above tips to carry out maintenance of your car and ensure that the correct things that require attention are done without delay.