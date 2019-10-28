Chevy Silverado Catalytic Converter Failure Symptoms & Solutions

Restore the power and performance of your Chevy Silverado by finding the right solution for your catalytic converter issue. As part of your exhaust system, your catalytic converter needs to be kept free from clogs, damage and other issues. Learn more about common symptoms of an inefficient catalytic converter and search for the best aftermarket parts to keep your truck moving forward.

Common Symptoms of Catalytic Converter Failure

Depending on the type of failure, you may experience a range of symptoms. The most common symptom of an inefficient catalytic converter is your check engine light. This light could indicate that you have a damaged oxygen sensor, but it also could be the first sign that your converter is damaged or clogged.

A small clog may reduce your acceleration power and fuel efficiency. A completely clogged converter will cause your engine to misfire and stall. However, a damaged converter may not present any signs. Because the primary purpose of your catalytic converter is to reduce the hazardous effects of your exhaust system, it’s hard to tell if it isn’t working properly. That’s why it’s important to routinely inspect it and treat any check engine light issue seriously. Driving with a damaged catalytic converter could be adding harmful compounds to the atmosphere.

Solutions to Restore Your Chevy Catalytic Converter

Even the best Chevy Silverado 1500 catalytic converters need a little cleaning. Because your catalytic converter covers the entire exhaust opening with a fine screen, it can quickly become clogged with contaminants. The screen material can also be damaged. In order to restore your Silverado, you’ll need to determine the cause of the damage.

If it’s simply clogged, you may be able to clean your converter without removing it. Look for a catalytic converter cleaning solution to put into your tank. If this doesn’t solve your issue, you may need to remove your Chevy’s converter and inspect it for any damage. The screen of a catalytic converter uses rare metals to convert dangerous gases, like carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides. This means that it isn’t easy to repair, so you’ll typically need to replace your entire converter if there are any large holes or other damage to your catalytic converter.

The screen of your catalytic converter is difficult to spot without removing it from your exhaust system. Whether you inspect it yourself or take it to your trusted mechanic, look for signs of contamination or damage. A contaminated converter simply needs to be cleaned, while a damaged one must be completely replaced. Thankfully, it’s easy to find a new catalytic converter designed to fit your specific make, model and year of truck.

Find the Best Replacement Parts Today

Don’t wait to replace your converter and restore the fuel efficiency, acceleration and clean emissions of your catalytic converter. Look for the best chevy silverado catalytic converter options online or at your trusted local auto parts store. For more essential repair information, talk to a trusted representative at your auto shop. From the best catalytic converter options to car battery cost for your truck, find the expert advice and low-cost parts you need to take on any obstacles.