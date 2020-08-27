Part of the fun and excitement of owning a 4×4 truck is being able to modify it however you want. You can customize it and improve its performance in countless different ways, and create the ideal off-road beast that will be capable of conquering any type of terrain. However, tinkering around with your 4×4 requires knowledge and experience if you want to see your vision through and bring it to life. As someone who’s an avid off-road enthusiast and gearhead, and has spent many hours playing around with my 4×4, I can safely tell you that customizing your vehicle requires a lot of careful planning to ensure it’s road-legal and that all the different upgrades you perform on it don’t interfere with each other.

And while you can perform some basic repairs at home, installing custom mods and upgrades is a whole different story. Projects of that magnitude require an experienced professional who knows their way around the different aftermarket parts and gadgets. That being said, the least you can do is get informed as much as you can, and consider the following.

The Make and Model of Your Vehicle – Not all 4x4s are equal, and modifications that may work on an SUV or truck might not work on a Jeep.

– Not all 4x4s are equal, and modifications that may work on an SUV or truck might not work on a Jeep. What You Intend on Using Your 4×4 for – A 4×4 that will be driven most of the time on smooth highways and tarmac doesn’t need the same modifications as one that’s driven over challenging terrain.

– A 4×4 that will be driven most of the time on smooth highways and tarmac doesn’t need the same modifications as one that’s driven over challenging terrain. Your Budget – There are hundreds of different performance and protection parts and equipment, so your budget will determine which ones you’ll want on your vehicle.

Once you’ve got these three things figured out, it’s time to get to the specifics of your project, i.e what you want to accomplish. The three most common reasons to customize your 4×4 include:

Enhancing its protection

Boosting its off-road usability and capability

Improving its aesthetic appeal

Sometimes, you might be able to achieve all three at once with a single modification. Take the bull bar, for example. It adds that much-needed protection to your vehicle’s front end, it improves its appeal and makes it more capable in rough terrain. Another aftermarket modification that can help you achieve all of this is a 4×4 suspension. That being said, a well-built bull bar and 4×4 suspension lift kit are usually the first accessories you should look to invest in before you venture off the beaten trail. Other notable off-road accessories that can help your vehicle deal with the rough Australian off-roads include fender flares, winches and recovery tracks, and side steps.

Modifications That Enhance Protection

Bull bars are the most sought-after modification for enhancing your vehicle’s protection. They serve a crucial, yet straightforward purpose – to protect your vehicle’s front end, which is where the most important parts of your 4×4 truck are. Additionally, they can serve as a mounting platform for other accessories, such as off-road auxiliary lights, recovery winch, etc.

When looking for bull bars for sale, you’ll notice that most of them are made of aluminium or stainless steel. Both these materials are durable enough to withstand the abuse that comes from riding through rough terrain. The difference between aluminium and stainless steel 4×4 bull bars is that aluminium bull bars are lighter, whereas stainless steel is more resistant to rust, and is considered stronger. When shopping for 4×4 bull bars, you have to make sure you buy one that is compatible with your airbag system, parking sensors, cruise control, lane departure, and emergency braking system, if your vehicle has them.

Rear bars are also a popular off-road accessory, as they can improve your vehicle’s load distribution when towing, protect your rear quarter panels, provide a higher departure angle and clearance. They can also serve as a base for mounting accessories like tire carriers, holders for a high-lift jack, jerry cans, etc. Just like bull bars, rear bars are usually made of aluminium or stainless steel.

Other notable accessories that provide protection for your 4×4 include a skid plate, which protects the oil pan, fuel tank, transfer case, differential and other components located under your vehicle, and side steps or rock sliders, which prevent the sides of your vehicle from getting damaged. These also double as steps to help you get in and out of your vehicle, which is especially beneficial if you have 4×4 truck suspension upgrades.

Modifications That Boost Performance

The most popular ways to improve your vehicle’s performance and its off-road usability and capability is by upgrading it’s suspension and exhaust system. An upgraded suspension system gives you improved ground clearance, allowing you to make technical maneuvers over rough terrain. Upgrading your suspension includes changing your vehicle’s stock springs, shocks and track bars. Furthermore, an aftermarket suspension system allows you to install larger tires, which can be extremely beneficial for driving off the beaten trail.

On the other hand, an aftermarket exhaust system can help unlock your engine’s true potential. These systems are far more durable than your stock exhaust system as they’re made from quality stainless or aluminized steel. Furthermore, they feature wider diameter piping, which allows for improved gas flow. This means that your engine will get more cooler and cleaner air, which is important when driving through dusty trails. At the same time, the exhaust waste that’s a result of your engine’s combustion process will exit your exhaust much more efficiently.

Custom Interior Upgrades That Improve Appeal

Your custom 4×4 Truck modification mission won’t be complete without adding a few touches here and there in your vehicle’s interior. If your budget allows it, get some aftermarket suspension seats to improve the aesthetics of your interior, while getting extra cushioning and comfort when going over bumpy roads. Your safety is also crucial, so add 4 or 5 point harnesses to avoid the risk of being thrown around whenever you go across sharp bumps. Add a tad bit of style and flash to your setup by getting completing your customized interior with custom floor liners and bespoke upholstery topped with billet and chrome components on the dash panel and a completely custom-made steering wheel. Other notable interior customizations you can get include grab handles, sun visors, entry guards, rear and side-view mirrors, as well as an audio system.

Looking for more amazing photos of 4×4 Truck.. Check out our coverage of the 4×4 Trucks of SEMA 2019