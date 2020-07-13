Drive or ship your car – Which is the fastest and safest method?

To drive or to ship your car………there’s a million dollar question for you. If you ever need to move your car from one state to another, coast to coast, or to any location across the United States, deciding whether to drive there yourself or use the services of an auto transport provider is a big decision to make. Taking a road trip sounds like a great idea, but is it all it’s cracked up to be? Keep reading to find out more.

Important factors to consider

To make an informed decision, you need to take all the relevant factors into account.

Distance

This is one of the first things to consider if you’re wondering whether it’s better to drive or ship your car. We’re not talking straight line distance here, but the exact road distance in miles between your current location and where you need your car delivered.

A really quick way to work out the distance is to use Google Maps. Input your start and finish locations and it’ll quickly calculate the distance between them and how long it’ll take for you to drive. You can also get the app to calculate the distance if you travel by plane, train, or walk.

You can then calculate how much fuel you’ll need, how much you’ll have to pay for gas, and decide how many stops you might need to take along the way. This is important part if you want to drive or ship your car.

Time of the Year

The time of year is a big factor if you’re thinking about driving a long distance. A road trip in January is going to be very different than one in the spring. Adverse weather conditions, especially if you need to move your car to more northern locations in the US, are going to make driving quite a challenge. Strong winds, icy roads, and heavy snow make driving very difficult. Such weather conditions can also lead to long delays and pose great risks to the safety of you and your vehicle.

Ship your car across the country and it’s much safer and more convenient, especially during the cold months of the year. You won’t need to worry about bad road conditions and if you ship it using enclosed auto transport, it’s completely protected from the elements.

Timeframe

How much time you’ve got to spare can be a deciding factor. If you choose to drive it might mean several days on the road. A road trip across the states may take from a couple of days to around a week, depending on the actual distance, weather and road conditions, traffic along your chosen route, driving style, and whether you’re driving alone or sharing the driving with a companion.

If you need to get to your new home quickly, you can fly to your new location and ship your car with an auto transport carrier. This is important part if you want to drive or ship your car.

Cost

The cost of shipping a car depends on the size and weight of the vehicle, the shipping distance, the specific route taken during the transportation, and the type of auto transport service chosen. Demand also affects the cost of auto transport.

If you choose to drive across the country there are additional costs you have to pay. These might include:

Road tolls and parking fees

Meals and lodgings along the way

Vehicle servicing

The cost of additional wear and tear on your vehicle

Safety

A primary concern for anyone planning a cross-country move is yours and your family members personal safety and the safety of your vehicle. If you drive you’re risking a lot. Your car may break down in the middle of nowhere, you might fall asleep at the wheel or be involved in a road traffic accident.

There’s also the extra mileage to take into consideration. A long road trip puts a lot of wear and tear on your vehicle and the effects of the weather may be really harsh. Your car will also be susceptible to several threats and security issues, from road accidents to auto thefts.

A much safer option is to transport your car using an auto transport service. Wear and tear is limited, the risk of an accident is minimal, it protects your vehicle from weather conditions, and it significantly reduces the risk of damage to your vehicle. This is important part if you want to drive or ship your car.

Convenience

A road trip can take quite a lot of planning and do you really need all the extra stress on top of planning your house move? A car shipping company takes care of all aspects of transporting your car, from beginning to end. You can even arrange to have it picked up from outside your house and delivered to your door. All you’ve got to think about is preparing your vehicle for shipping and to be present when the carrier picks up and delivers your car, so you can inspect the vehicle with the carrier.

The pros and cons of driving your car

An old-fashioned road trip sounds really exciting. A week or two on the road, stopping off and exploring different locations along the way is what dreams are made of, right? It sounds like a simple undertaking, however, driving long distances can be very complicated, costly, and dangerous.

Pros

You can travel at your own pace

You get to stop whenever you want to

See the countryside

Visit interesting places along the way

Have a great time with your family

Cons

Costs more than shipping a car when you factor in the price of accommodation, meals, wear and tear, cost of fuel

Driving long distance is dangerous

It can also be very stressful

Progress is dependent on traffic conditions and the weather

Takes a long time

The pros and cons of shipping your car

There’s no one size fits all auto transport service. You can choose from a range of services including open car transport, enclosed auto transport, guaranteed pick-up car transport services, fast car delivery, and specialist services for students, car dealerships, snowbirds, and the military. There are also lots of benefits.

Pros

Tailored service for your custom or exotic car

Flexible service

Qualified drivers

Access to a large network or licensed and insured carriers

Saves time

Competitive prices

Excellent customer service

Nationwide service

Regular updates on the progress of your shipment

Cons

There’s a very small chance that it may damage your car, however, the risk is much less than if you were to drive a long distance

The small possibility of a late delivery

You may get caught out by a scam

When you take everything into consideration, the fastest and safest way to move a vehicle across the country is to use the services of an auto transport provider. However, the decision is your to make and if you’ve got the time to enjoy a road trip why wouldn’t you?