Fundamental Advantages of Hiring a Chauffeur

A chauffeur is an employed person who drives a private or rented automobile for a specific client or individual. Chauffeurs are usually synonymous with rich, wealthy, popular, big names, like movie stars or CEOs of major businesses. At first thought, the idea of a personal driver may sound like it is over the top luxury or blatant boasting, but there are some fundamental advantages to hiring a chauffeur that is often overlooked.

On-time and Knowledgeable

You can be sure that your chauffeur will know his/her area or route extremely well. If you happen to be in Southern Cali for business or pleasure, you may want to consider hiring a personal limo service to help you get around, especially if you are not familiar with the area. If you need help finding a chauffeur in Anaheim, all you have to do is go online and search through the many options available to you. Most companies give out free quotes, all you need to do is provide them with pertinent information and they will email you a comprehensive quotation. Have an important business person in the car with you and you happen to find out they love sushi? Just let your driver know, and surely you will have only the best suggestions to choose from. If you are trying to impress and close a business deal, choosing the right location and atmosphere can be vital. Your chauffeur will surely be able to help assist you in providing the best customer service possible to not only yourself but your business relations.

Peace of Mind

Hiring a chauffeur especially during an important, or busy time can help you get some extra peace of mind in stressful times. Not having to sit in traffic and focus on the road lets you do what you need to in order to get your job done. Need to make a phone call? Send a file? Or even have a mobile meeting to debrief your team before an important event. All these activities are very illegal in a motor vehicle and letting the chauffeur handle how to get there and being on time lets you focus on what needs doing. That’s a much more productive use of your time than sitting in gridlock and stressing between what needs to get done and what you can safely get away with while driving the car. Which also introduces our next point, safety.

Safety

Safety is usually the first, then forgotten about when people begin to stress and need to finish tasks. This time, however, is when people are most likely to make mistakes. Let’s face it, we know it’s illegal, but so many of us still push our luck on the car and do things we should not, such as staring at our phones. Hiring a chauffeur gives you peace of mind of not only having a very experienced, confident and safe driver, but the peace of mind to follow the rules too. These drivers often have decades of experience under their belts and have most likely seen everything on the roads there is to see.

Direct

Arguably the best part of hiring a chauffeur is that you don’t need to worry about parking the car! The chauffeur service picks you up and drops you off directly at the location, while the driver waits nearby for when you will need him again. A simple phone call and he’s back to take you to your next stop. This saves a ton of time and even some cash. Parking downtown is crazy expensive, saving on those 25$ or 30$ parking fees will add up over time.

Affordable

Hiring a chauffeur is usually synonymous with a lot of expense. However, a chauffeur can be far more affordable than you initially expected. Many companies offer corporate accounts that offer discounts and loyalty points, and the pricing structure is very fair, and reasonable for such a premium service. The cost of the chauffeur service can often be worth the cost and pay for itself in the impression you leave your passengers with. Impress for a fancy date, or cater to the needs of your business clients. The lasting impression a professional service leaves behind is always with the cost.

When hiring chauffeurs, most people think it’s out of the realm of their budget, but it is in fact quite affordable for the service and great for special occasions! The peace of mind from not having to drive yourself and handle priorities is priceless, and you can rest easy that you will get where you need to go on time. Don’t forget to take advantage of your driver’s knowledge of the city as you relax in the comfy seat of your luxury chauffeured vehicle.