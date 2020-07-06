GCC Vs American Spec Cars In UAE

When it comes to buying a car in Dubai, there are several things to consider. The most important of it is whether to buy a GCC or an American spec car. People often face a serious dilemma at this point because each of these specs has its own unique advantages as well as disadvantages. If you know the difference you can buy or sell your car in Dubai easily .

Are you facing the same problem and you don’t know have knowledge about these two to help you make the right choice? Right here, we will be sharing the major differences between a GCC and an American spec car. With this, you will be able to make the right choice that suits your kind of person..

The major differences between a GCC and an American spec cars are the powertrains, interiors, and car accessories. This is majorly because of the origin difference between these two cars. Each spec was designed based on the climatic condition of the environment. UAE is a country usually ravaged by dust storms, and the terrains of this country is rough. GCC specs of cars are designed to suit this kind of environmental conditions.

The following are the major unique features that separates GCC spec cars from American cars;

Enhanced Air conditioning

Due to weather hot climatic condition of UAE, the air condition system of GCC cars are beyond average. The cars are designed with a conditioning system that runs efficiently to help keep up with the hot climatic condition. This simply means that every GCC car has a better air conditioning system when compared with American cars.

Enhanced filtration system

In UAE, cars are exposed to dust and sand when on the highway. If a car doesn’t have an enhanced filtration system, it will encounter a lot of problems and it will cause serious damages to the cars. Unlike American spec of cars, GCC are designed with an enhanced filtration system which protects the internal system of the car from dust.

Enhanced radiators

For GCC spec of cars, strength counts more than any other thing. In the case of American spec cars, luxury is quite important. The need for this has prompt the design of more improved engine radiators that is able to cope with the terrain.

Rust Protection

Also, to help improve the general functionality of the engine, GCC cars are designed to deal with corrosion as a result of high humidity. Their car parts have rust protection and are very good on the road.

Lastly, being a car designed and manufactured in UAE, discount rates are usually offered to residents in this region. But in the case of American spec cars, there are no discounts.