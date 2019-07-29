Here’s What to Do When You Can’t Afford Your Car Payment

Everyone needs a car, right? After all, cars are the way we move around the world. They get us to work and school, and in general make modern life possible.

But cars are also expensive. Because of this, sometimes it can be challenging to keep up with your car payment. When this happens, you need to figure out how to be creative with your finances.

In this article, we take a look at what to do when you can’t afford a car payment. Keep reading to learn some tips for overcoming this challenge.

Refinance Your Auto Loan

When money is tight and you’re looking for ways to keep your car, one of the best options is to consider refinancing your auto loan. This can help by lowering your monthly payments.

Typically, your current lender should be willing to refinance the loan, but you can also shop around for a better deal. Keep in mind that lenders will want to take a look at your credit score before offering new terms.

Modify Your Auto Loan

Modifying your loan gives your lender a chance to see if there is anything they can do to make your payment more manageable by offering such options as a forbearance or to lower the payments for a specific amount of time until you can get back on your feet.

Cut Back on Other Expenses

Perhaps the best way to deal with making car payments is to simply reduce the amount of money you spend in other areas of your life. Take a hard look at your budget and find expenses that you could either eliminate or reduce.

Trade-in Your Car for Something Cheaper

Another option is to trade your car in on a less expensive model. This might sound unappealing, but it could help get your finances under control while also providing a reliable form of transportation.

Let Someone Else Assume the Loan

If you’re simply seeking to get out from under the debt of your auto loan, one good solution is to let someone else take over your note. This gets them a good deal on the purchase loan amount, while also unburdening you from the expense of the car.

Sell Your Car

You could also sell the car, then repay the remainder of the loan with the profit from the sale. Just be aware that you’ll still need to find some form of transportation for getting around.

Let Your Vehicle be Repossessed

Repossession is obviously the least appealing option on this list. It will hurt your credit score and leave you without a car to drive, but at least you will no longer have to worry about making monthly payments that you can’t afford.

The Best Options When You Can’t Afford a Car Payment

It can be a bummer when you can’t afford a car payment. And yet all hope isn’t lost. The tips contained in this article can make it a little easier to deal with a stressful situation.

