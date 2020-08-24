How Defensive Driving Can Save Lives

Having a good-looking, modern vehicle is nice for sure. However, if we are not careful enough, it won’t be too long before we either destroy it with our carelessness or God forbid hurt either ourselves or someone else.

Even if you are the most careful driver in the world, who pays attention to every single obstacle on the road, no one can guarantee that everything will go smoothly during your road trip. There are so many vehicles on the road that you can never predict how others will act.

You may not be in the position to control others. However, you can control yourself and one of the ways to do it is to practice defensive driving techniques that can often save both your life, as well as the lives of others.

The best way to perfect this is to take a defensive driving course; however, if you are not in the mood to do it, dive into these tips and tricks that we will mention below. They are very helpful!

How To Prevent An Accident?

Stay focused!

One of the main reasons road accidents occur is because drivers tend to lose focus due to various factors, such as mobile phones, music on the CD player or radio or are simply distracted by other passengers in their car. Now, we know it’s not easy to simply isolate yourself from these situations, especially if you love to listen to a good song on the radio or communicate with a person sitting next to you, but safety should always come first. According to some research, teens (between the ages of 16 and 20) are most likely to get involved in car crashes because they easily stop paying attention to what’s in front of them on the road. Unfortunately, these accidents can often be fatal; that’s why you must never lose your focus.

Be prepared for potential danger

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that something wrong is about to happen or that you must be in constant fear over a potential accident, it just means that you will be able to handle any possible threat on the road. Personal injury lawyers at KendallLawFirm.net completely agree with this conclusion. After all, during their career, they’ve met many people involved in car accidents, who were extremely traumatized by these inconvenient events because they simply weren’t anticipating any danger. All you need to do is to simply be aware of everything that is happening in front of you. Don’t let yourself be surprised by any situation on the road and you’ll do just fine!

What Else Can You Do?

Speed control

Many drivers (especially young males) adore driving fast; however, no matter how appealing it may seem, it’s one of the reasons people get killed. Therefore, it is recommendable to pay attention to the speed limits and simply adjust your driving accordingly. Further, keep an eye on the traffic flow and if you notice that others are acting all wild and crazy, do not try to compete with them! On the contrary, slow down as soon as you notice that something is going on. Always make sure to place yourself into a traffic lane where you will be able to stay safe.

Bad weather

It’s no secret that bad weather can often cause drivers to lose control over their vehicles. Therefore, it’s recommendable to drive below the speed limit and be alert at all times. If by any chance the situation gets even worse (things like storm, frost occur), then it’s probably the best solution to stop driving and wait out in a safe place, until things improve. You do not want to risk anything.

And Don’t Forget…

To buckle up!

Even though this is one of the most basic rules when it comes to safe driving, many people forget to fasten their seat belts. It’s like they don’t realize its importance and how this precaution can actually save their lives!

According to the National Safety Council, buckling up can reduce the risk of having an injury in an accident by fifty percent! This means that approximately 75,000 lives could be saved by doing something as simple as this. Unfortunately, younger drivers are prone to “forgetting” this fact. Besides them, commercial truck drivers, as well as drunk ones also tend to be less responsible when it comes to this.

What Have We Learnt From All Of This?

Being behind the wheel can be both exciting and fun; however, at the same time, it can also be one of the most dangerous things that you’ll be doing that day. No one is ever 100 percent safe, however, these defensive driving techniques can help you beat the odds even when the situation doesn’t seem optimistic. Remember, safety always comes first!