How Do I Make a Claim After a Bus Accident?

In large cities like New York, bus accidents happen more often than they should. Victims that suffer injuries due to an accident caused by a bus driver, may face unique challenges during the claims process. This is because most public transportation buses are owned and operated by government agencies and entities.

If a bus accident occurs due to the fault of another motorist, then the typical insurance claims process will be followed. Top-rated New York bus accident lawyers at Isaacson, Schiowitz & Korson, LLP cautions that if a bus accident (resulting in injury) is caused by the fault or negligence of the bus company (that’s owned by a government entity), you may be in for a complex and sometimes confusing procedure when submitting a claim.

Due to the nature of accidents with large vehicles, injuries are often severe. If you have been injured in a bus accident, it is in your best interest to connect with a reputable accident lawyer in New York City to discuss your case. Learn more below about filing a claim after a bus accident.

What Makes Bus Accident Claims Unique

Most types of accident injuries require that victims submit a claim and then negotiate with the insurance company. Though the process can sometimes be prolonged due to mitigating factors, it is rather straightforward. However, if you are involved in an accident with a bus (and the bus driver is at fault), you will have to file an injury claim with the government agency or entity that owns the bus.

The process of filing a notice of claim with a government entity will vary depending on the municipality. Most claims require specific information like:

A statement that outlines your intent of asking for compensation due to injuries and/or damage of property.

Description of the accident (time, location, circumstances, etc.)

The types of damages that you have incurred

Identifying information (name, address, etc.)

Finding Fault in Bus Accidents

It may require a massive investigation undertaken by the government as well as attorneys to find fault in any New York bus accident. Final determinations of liability are determined by a number of factors including:

Amount of training provided to bus drivers

Bus driver fatigue

BAC of the bus driver

Inadequately maintained bus

Overweight or misloaded bus

Each municipality has its own procedures for handling bus accident claims. Furthermore, the statute of limitations for pursuing bus accident claims varies state-by-state. It is in your best interest to lean on the experience of proven New York bus accident lawyers to handle the complexities of your claim.

Working With an Accident Attorney in NYC

If you have come to the conclusion that filing a accident claim can be a lot of work, you are correct. Negotiating with an insurance company is tough enough; negotiating with the government can be far more complex and infuriating.

A reputable accident lawyer in New York City can help to assuage your feelings of anxiety, worry, and confusion by taking the reins on your case and fighting for your right to fair compensation. After you have been injured in an accident, it is in your best interest to get healthy and receive fair compensation (even if the at-fault party is the government). Do not wait until it is too late to file your injury claim after a accident. Contact a proven accident attorney in NYC today.