How Many Miles Is Too Many for a Used Car: A Buyer's Guide

Not sure how many miles is too many for a used car?

Shopping for a used car isn’t always simple. Many used car purchases aren’t guaranteed or covered by a warranty. You have to be extra cautious and know what to look for in good used cars.

One of the key factors that people look at is car mileage. It used to be that the number of miles on a car would indicate how long the car would last after you purchased it.

It turns out that with today’s cars, not all car miles are equal. Many cars can last 200,000 miles.

How many miles is too many for a used car?

How many miles is too many for a used car?

Age of the Car

The age of the car does matter. On average, Americans drive between 13,000 and 14,000 miles a year.

For an average 5-year-old car, it should have 65,000 – 70,000 miles.

Remember that your car is made of thousands of parts. Many of these parts will wear down over time, even in a car with low mileage.

A fan belt, or serpentine belt, is one of those parts that need to be replaced every 60,000 miles or so. If the car is 8 years old and has only 50,000 miles on it, the fan belt may need to be replaced anyway because the belt tension may have loosened over time.

Type of Miles Driven

All miles are not created equal. You know that when you look at the fuel efficiency of a car, there’s a distinction between highway and city miles. Highway miles usually show better fuel efficiency than city miles because you’re not stopping and accelerating often.

Highway miles can make your car last longer, too. City driving is very hard on your car because it sits idle for a long time, and you sit on your brakes often. You also accelerate and brake a lot.

It can be even harder on your car if you have a lead foot and step on the pedal to drive 100 feet and then slam on your brakes. The parts will get worn down much more quickly.

The Car Model

Does mileage matter? Yes, it does when you factor in the age of the car and the car model. In a study of more than 15 million cars, about 5 brands stood out for longevity.

For example, a Honda with over 100,000 miles doesn’t seem that bad because the car could last to 200,000 miles. One the other hand, a car model that isn’t known for longevity could also have 100,000 miles on it and be ready for the scrap heap.

Number of Owners

The number of owners could be a sign that the car has had issues, even if the car has low mileage.

There are two types of car owners. The first likes to change cars every couple of years. The second type will hang onto the car as long as they can. A car that has had 5 owners in 4 years could mean that the car had issues or it was more trouble than it was worth.

A car that has had one owner is an advantage because you can learn everything about the car, instead of trying to piece together the history of the car.

Car Maintenance

A car that has high mileage but has been properly maintained could prove to be a good used car purchase.

Can the owner of the car tell you how often the car was maintained? A car that had only one owner would be able to tell you. The best situation is that they can show you all of the maintenance and repair records for the car.

Tips to Shop for a Used Car

Shopping for a used car can be a nightmare because you really don’t know what you’re getting until you drive the car for a while. While there are no guarantees of the condition of the car, there are things that you can do to protect yourself.

Check the Car History

You want to pull a complete car history of the car before you buy it. You’ll find out how many car owners the vehicle had and whether or not it was involved in any car accidents.

Take a Test Drive

The only way to know if the car is a good fit for you is to take it for a test drive. You’ll be able to get a feel for the car and notice any issues like parts rattling or a wobbly steering wheel.

Have It Inspected

You’ll want to have a professional take a look at your car, too. Take it to a repair shop and have a trusted mechanic look at it before you make the purchase.

Are There Parts Still Under Warranty?

Depending on where you buy your used car from, you may be able to benefit from a warranty. Auto dealers often have certified pre-owned cars or will have a warranty for the used cars they sell.

Private dealers won’t make any such guarantees, and you’re buying the car as is. However, the car may be under the original warranty. If it is, then the warranty may be transferable. You’ll want to check with the car manufacturer to find out what type of warranty you would have as a new owner of the car.

How Many Miles Is Too Many for a Used Car?

How many miles is too many for a used car? It used to be that 100,000 was too many miles for a used car. However, it depends on a number of factors, such as the age of the car, the model, number of previous owners, and maintenance record.

When you shop for a car, you want to take all of these things into account. You also have to do your own research and inspection of the car to make sure the car is in good condition.

Do you want some more car tips? Explore our blog!