How Much Does it Cost to Reinstate Your Drivers License

If you have lost your license due to an OUI (Operating Under the Influence) in Massachusetts, or even if you were not convicted and reached a plea deal with a prosecutor instead, there are a few different options available for you in order to be able to operate a motor vehicle. One way to do this is with what is known as a “Cinderella license,” or a temporary hardship license that allows you to drive during designated times so that you can get to and from important obligations like school, medical appointments, and work.

Whether or not you choose to get a hardship license, as well as whether or not you are eligible for one, to begin with, depends on many different factors that are specific to your case. However, if you have lost your license as the result of an OUI, then the time will come that you are eligible to apply for your full license to be reinstated and you can get all of your driving privileges back.

However, if it is time to get your license back and you are concerned with costs, then take a look below to get an idea of what you can expect. Keep in mind that there are a variety of additional fees and costs that you may run into personally, so this is intended to be a general guide and not a worksheet to help you calculate your exact expenses.

License Reinstatement Costs After an OUI in Massachusetts

The fees that you will need to pay in order to get your license reinstated in Massachusetts are outlined in the Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 90, Section 33, and have specifics for a wide range of offenses and reasons that a person’s license would have been suspended, to begin with.

The fees can range from $100 to $1200 depending on why it was suspended to begin with, but if the suspension was the result of an OUI then you can expect the following fees:

The base fee for getting your license reinstated after completing your OUI penalties is $500, which you will be required to pay before you are able to submit your application

If your license was suspended because you refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, there is an additional $500 fee that you will need to pay at the same time as your base fee

There may be a variety of additional administrative fees that you will need to pay depending on the RMV fee schedule for licensing which will not be related to your OUI

Hardship License Costs

The costs of a hardship license go beyond the base costs of the actual license reinstatement, and the best way to determine the costs of this privilege is by working with your attorney.

In addition to the fees you will need to pay, you may need to install something known as an Ignition Interlock Device, or an IID, at your own costs if you are choosing to use a Hardship License, as well. These devices have monthly maintenance charges, as well as the up-front cost for the device itself.