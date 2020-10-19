How to Choose the Right Transport Company to Ship Your HotRod

Did you recently buy a hotrod? Or, perhaps you are moving and want to take your modified classy car with you. The first option is, you could ship the car, yourself, with a trailer. But, the reliable and secure option is to hire a car shipping company. Your hotrod is usually one of your most prized possessions, and you don’t want any mishaps during the shipping process. Hiring the services of a reputable car transporter can be your ideal decision if you want an efficient and safe transportation for your vehicle. It does not matter if your vehicle is a classic car, a sports car, or even just a simple sedan, if you want it delivered to you in one piece, you will need to search for a reputable car transport company that has a car shipping package that suits your requirements.

Shipping something as valuable as your hotrod would be nightmare if you didn’t take the right steps. Moving antique cars can be a pain, but with a little knowledge and research, it is not too hard to hire a professional to move your automobile to its new location. It doesn’t matter what state you live in. If you are looking for a company to ship your car, by following these simple tips, you can find a professional auto transport services company to move your automobile anywhere in the country.

Research

When looking for a professional car transport company that can help you bring your classic car home, you need to do your homework. It is not easy to trust someone else with your modified classic car. Therefore, it is necessary to find out all the information about the firm that is going to provide you with your shipping services. You need a service provider that has the proper knowledge, tools, equipment, and experience in shipping hotrods. Look at their website and make sure that they are reliable and responsible. You want to make sure that you find the best possible car transport company to move your hotrod.

Customer Service

The next thing you should consider is the customer service a company provides. Try and find a company that has great reviews surrounding their customer service. Its important to find a car moving company that helps its clients from beginning to end, and will work with you in case any problems occur. Look at the company’s reviews, past experiences, and what services and benefits shipping firms offer their clients. A professional auto shipping company will have a 24/7 customer service department that will listen to their clients carefully and go above and beyond to make sure that the client is happy.

Transport Services Options

When you are shipping hot rods, protection, and attention are the two major factors that your vehicle needs. There are two main options to transport your vehicle: open car carrier and enclosed car carrier. Open transport is the most economical car moving method, in which your classic car will be transported with up to eight other cars on an open car carrier. However, this is a risky option for classic or sports cars. Enclosed auto trailer is costly, but it offers additional safety. According to an Exotic car transport company, most clients prefer enclosed car transport to ship their hotrod from one location to another. For such expensive cars, enclosed auto transport services are the ideal way, because they consider all the risks involved in car transporting and make it the safest option. Some auto transport companies specialize with only one auto moving service. Some may offer you just open car carrier service while some provide only enclosed auto transportation. Some service providers only transport luxury vehicles or motor cycles. You want to choose a moving company that can offer you all the best possible options.

Insurance Coverage

Once you decide to ship your hotrod, which is not an ordinary car, ask the transporter about their insurance coverage to understand what type of compensation they will provide in case of any damage. Don’t hire a shipping company which does not provide insurance coverage or they don’t have any clear policies about insurance coverage. While doing research on what auto shipping company to hire, always look at the total price, including insurance. You may sign the contract with your transporter without insurance if you are moving an inexpensive or accidental car, but for classic and luxury vehicle you must ask for a rate that includes insurance. Also ask for terms and condition in case of any accident.