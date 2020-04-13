How to Find the Best Pre-Owned Vehicle for Your Needs

As springtime weather rolls in, it’s time to start thinking about your vehicle. Now more than ever, you need a reliable car or truck to get you to the grocery store, or to safely navigate the long road North to cottage country. If you’re looking to upgrade your Pre-Owned Vehicle, but don’t want to overspend on a new model, a pre-owned Ford car or truck might be the perfect solution.

Purchasing a preowned car doesn’t have to be a painful experience if you do some research ahead of time and if you find a dealership you know you can trust.

Do Your Homework

Not every vehicle is created equal. If you want to get the best possible deal on a used Ford, you’ll need to parse a lot of information to find out which are the most reliable makes and models. You may know, for example, that you want to purchase a Ford Escape, but there may be massive differences between the 2017 and 2018 models.

One of the best ways to learn about the nuts and bolts of vehicles is to find the right car blog, one that offers information in a way that potential car-buyers can put to good use. It should give you a solid sense of what to look for, saving you valuable time and money during the buying process. The right car blog will also point you to the best dealerships — ones that have spent years building customer loyalty.

Because dealerships sell a wide variety of pre-owned vehicles, their trucks, cars, and SUVs are usually hand-picked for quality and are also typically put through an extensive inspection process. Also, most dealerships acquire their stock through customer trade-ins so it’s always in a dealership’s best interest to purchase only the best vehicles for re-sale.

But what makes a car dealer trustworthy, and worthy of your hard-earned dollar?

Check Out Your Local Dealership

First, you’ll want to make sure they’re not a fly-by-night operation. Checking to see they’ve been in business for a few years, or decades, ensures their pedigree.

A family-owned dealership will often provide the best customer service because they are a staple of the community and rely on reputation and word of mouth to prosper. Local dealerships can be relied on to build long-term relationships by offering a suite of services and generous financing rates.

For anyone looking for a used car in the Greater Toronto Area, a dealership such as Colony Ford Lincoln in Brampton will not only sell you the right Pre-Owned Vehicle for your needs and budget, but will also keep it running in the future.

Not only do they have a fantastic service centre, but they can also identify and repair any issues that might come up down the road. Their collision centre and auto body shop specialize in getting Ford vehicles back in road worthy shape as quickly and efficiently as possible.

If you really want to save money, look for a full bevvy of services all under one roof and be sure there’s a reliable maintenance team working on your car. If your dealership also functions as a service centre and collision centre, you know you’ll be taken care of.

If you’re in the market for a pre-owned Ford vehicle, follow our advice and you’ll be well on your way toward a happy purchase.