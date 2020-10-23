How to Improve the Interior Look of Your Car

Your car speaks volumes about your personality and character. It’s as if a car is an extension of who you are, which is why many search for ways to improve their car’s look. You can get creative with the interior in ways that will make your car inviting and comfortable. Here are different ways you can improve the interior look of your car.

Place Custom Mats

Although mats are for stepping on thus quickly collecting dirt and dust, it doesn’t mean that these should be neglected as this lowers the value of your car. You can play around with different ideas for custom mats. For example, you can get mats that are designed in such ways that make these an extension of the outdoors by adopting a theme of nature. If you wish to personalise the mats, you can have your name embroidered. You can also get the texture of the mats improved in such a way that feels comfortable to the feet by adding soft material where the feet rest.

Add a Wheel Cover

The type of wheel cover that you decide to use can improve the interior of your car. There are different types that you can choose from: rubber, plastic, and cloth wheel covers, to name a few. You can have wheel covers custom made to your interior theme. Keep in mind that you have to be able to safely and comfortably navigate the steering wheel so you have to stick to wheel covers that are designed in user-friendly styles.

Use Seat Covers

Covers not only protect your seats from wear and tear, but can improve the interior look of your car. You can adopt any style of seat cover, from African print material to faux fur or polished beads. Regardless of the type of material that you add, it has to be comfortable for those seated. Avoid materials that would leave stains when rubbed against your seat.

Hang Rearview Mirror Decor

Rearview mirror decor must be minimal enough not to distract your vision. You can hang a portable sized rearview mirror decor such as a tiny teddy bear, fuzzy blocks, or an aesthetically appealing bottle of car scent. This small addition to the interior of your car can make a big difference.

Light Up the Interior

You can light up the interior of the car by adding LED lights, for example. When driving in the evenings, these lights will accentuate the features of your car. There are different types of lighting styles that you can use such as those that change colours or ones that light up and switch off automatically.

Install Video Screens

Installing video screens at the back of your seats adds the digital appeal to the car. The more high-tech your screens are, the more appealing the interior will look. To avoid gadget clutter in your car, you can install touch-screens, but be sure to polish these regularly.

Replace Your Shift Knob

The shift knob is one of the most used parts of the interior and quickly gets worn out as a result. Replacing your shift knob increases the appeal of your interior. You can get one custom made to fit the theme of your interior. Make sure that the design and accessories you include leave the knob user friendly.

Install GPS

Installing GPS into your car not only makes navigating the roads easier, but adds to the value of your interior. You can get the mount custom-made, meaning the GPS will effortlessly complement the interior theme.

Sweep Regularly

You should sweep or vacuum your car regularly to keep the interior looking appealing. Make time to throw out receipts you don’t need that may have collected on the dashboard or gearbox, litter that may be on the mats and irrelevant objects inside the door compartments. The features of your car will pop out more when your car is clean.

Polish the Interior

Polishing and shampooing the interior of your car adds a shine and gloss to it. This gives a clear image of the car and is accompanied by the inviting scent of the polish. If a car looks unclean, the interior will appear of low value regardless of the appealing features added into it.

Conclusion

The different ways you can improve the interior of your car include placing custom mats, adding a wheel cover, seat covers, decor, video screens, replacing shift knob, installing GPS, as well as sweeping and polishing regularly.

Make sure to add features that keep the car parts user friendly for safety and driving comfort.