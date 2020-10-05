How to Take Stunning Photos of Your Car

If you are a proud car owner, you’ve probably wondered about how to take professional photos of your car. However, capturing its sleek lines and beautiful angles can be a challenge if you’re new to photography. Depending on the look you’re after, here are some tips and suggestions on how to show off your car to its best advantage.

Keep your vehicle clean

Although dirt and grime can make for an artistic shot, it’s not the best look if you’re trying to show off its natural polish and shine. To protect your car from the elements, it pays off to park in a shaded area and avoid any harsh sunlight. Wait until the late afternoon or sunset to stage your shoot to prevent a distracting glare from showing up. If you’re posing by your vehicle, you can also avoid the noontime heat. Lastly, adding a fresh coat of wax to your car and removing any tree sap and bird droppings can keep your exterior looking brand new.

Experiment with different lenses

While starting out with smartphone photography can get you some great shots, consider investing in more advanced equipment if you’re serious about photo quality. You’ll need a range of equipment from cameras to lenses and accessories. Many DSLR cameras and mirrorless models tend to come with a kit lens, which you can use to practice your angles and compositions. Typically, using a 35mm and 85mm lens is best for shooting cars. You might also need to purchase UV filters and clear filters to protect your lenses from dust and debris while shooting.

Work your angles

To come up with some unique shots, try shooting from a variety of angles. Get down very low to capture the texture of the road and highlight your wheels, or shoot through leaves to add a pop of bright color. You can also try something totally different and experiment with a drone for a birds-eye view. If you’re on a limited budget, climbing a tree, or shooting your car from a building can be some other options. It’s all about showing off your creativity and having fun. While shooting a model, don’t forget to use angles that elongate the body and draw attention to the focal point of the shot.

Play with your focus

If you’re trying to achieve too many things, your photograph may look cluttered. Zooming in too closely can compromise the quality of your image and make it look blurry. Avoid cropping out someone’s feet and focus on other elements that can complete your shot. Don’t forget about the background, including the sky, the road, and the negative space that can make your photo look clean and professional. Sometimes it helps to forget that you’re shooting a car and just focus on showing off specific aspects in a way that hasn’t been done before.

All in all, car photography is something that takes patience and constant practice to perfect. While you may not have the most expensive equipment to start with, experimenting with different mediums like film, digital, and even drone shots can give you that one in a million shot that you’re looking for.