Luxury Trip to Las Vegas: Top Exotic Cars to Rent

What is an exotic car? These are exclusive, unique, rare cars that have gathered in themselves the power of sports cars and the comfort of elite ones.

Rent a prestigious car emphasizes the security of the client and his welfare. Auto Rental at LAS airport offers to hire the “most fashionable” cars of the last years of release in Las Vegas, with the most modern technical characteristics and the latest automotive electronics. Here are the most popular models in Las Vegas:

2018 McLaren 570S

Get real driving pleasure from the McLaren 570S Supercar for $1000 a day. This lightweight 2-door coupe is ideal for thrill seekers. Supercar combines precision in control, balance, power and performance. For the first time, the 570S has three driving modes with the top speed is 204 miles per hour. This is just one of the exotic cars you will want to rent.

Lamborghini Gallardo

Lamborghini is a work of art. They turn heads with their acute-angled design and lowered landing. Lamborghini deserves attention due to the style and personality of the automaker. Lamborghini Gallardo from $800 per day with a capacity of 552 horsepower provides reliability and comfort.

2016 Ferrari California T Spyder

The car provides the driver with the best qualities of many sports cars in one car. With the convertible top, you can enjoy all the subtleties of driving in an open car. Ferrari accelerates 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. Standard features include a navigation system, a USB connection and a top-level audio system. And there is the modern comfort option, often unheard of in supercars – cup holders. Of course, Ferrari California is affordable at car rental in Las Vegas from $1600 per day, which means that you will experience a stately car with excellent performance.

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Like all Porsche, this model can be proud for fast and precise driving. With a 3.6-liter engine, the car produces 475 horsepower. It reaches a threshold of 0-60 miles per hour in an impressive 3.3 seconds and a quarter mile in 12.4 seconds. This is a lordly sports car, and it must be driven like a sports car – you will hear these unsurpassed engine sounds during acceleration. Planning a trip to a restaurant, moving towards the Las Vegas Strip or a vacation in the Nevada desert – excellent Porsche 911 exotic cars for $1100 is exactly what you need.

BMW I8

This well-known fast car more than ever fits its appearance. Thanks to its innovative electric motor on the front axle, and the 3-cylinder Twin Power Turbo engine, which drives the rear axle, BMW lives up to all expectations. BMW I8 has got 357 horsepower, and can reach speeds from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. You can take a ride on exotic cars in Las Vegas for $ 900 a day.

Maserati GranTurismo

Gorgeous Maserati GranTurismo combines unsurpassed class and elegance with uncompromising sporting characteristics like no other four-seater. External lines emit dynamic tension and sportsmanship from every point of view. Perfect car for lovers of splendor and originality can be rented in Las Vegas for $ 900 per day.

Rolls Royce Ghost

In fact, this is a classic Rolls-Royce with traditional luxury cabin. Having a large branded chrome grille with thin vertically oriented ribs, a long protruding hood and an elegant, but at the same time, swift silhouette, it will appeal to both lovers of measured and quiet rides, and drive fans. The car is able to take off from a place to a speed of one hundred kilometers per hour in just 4.9 seconds, and the maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 kilometers per hour However, the rental prices for Rolls Royce Ghost start from $630 for one day.

