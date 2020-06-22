Maintaining Your Car Engine the Right Way

The engine is the heart of the car; once it collapses, there’s very little the vehicle can do. Many car owners never think much about the engine. They are more concerned with the exterior than the interior. The only time people notice the engine is when it starts malfunctioning, making strange sounds. It doesn’t have to be that way.Maintaining Your Car Engine is a very important part of owning the vehicle.

Constant engine check-ups are vital to your car’s health, investing some attention and resources towards that saves a lot. Car manufacturers in the US usually set up exhibitions in LA mainly because trade show supplies in Las Vegas are high-quality and innovative. They use these platforms to showcase their newest cars and answer engine related questions. If you get a chance to go there, make sure you attend the trade shows.

There are countless things you can do to Maintaining Your Car Engine. I am going to cover some of them in detail here.

Use Reputable Gas Stations

Unfiltered fuel can wreck your engine in ways you cannot even begin to fathom. Contaminated gasoline is not only a health hazard for the occupants inside the car. Symptoms of contaminated gas include the inability of the car to accelerate properly and abnormal speed changes. You may also experience trouble starting the car or sometimes the car dying on you without warning.

Avoid gas stations that do not have pump filters. Some are questionable enough to water down their fuel to maximize profits. Once you find a good gas station, stick to it. Make sure to always run fresh gas when Maintaining Your Car Engine

Change The Oil Regularly

When Maintaining Your Car Engine you don’t have to wait for things to go awry for you to change your engine’s oil. This has to be a regular thing. The recommended interval for switching the oil is after every 5,000 miles. Of course, this varies from car to car, but if you are unsure of your engine’s tenacity, then use this guide.

While at it, also change the oil filter once in a while. The accumulated debris and dirt can destroy the engine if they are not cleared out. The inside of the engine has to be cool, clean, and well lubricated at all times for maximum output.

Be a Careful Driver

Reckless driving has never had any good returns. Wear and tear is an engine’s enemy and driving around like a maniac only accelerates that damage. If you live in cold climates, do not race up your engine during start-up. When you start driving, accelerate steadily, do not go from 0 to full throttle at once.

When you reach a red light, shift to neutral to give your engine some time to breathe. Reducing the strain on your engine every chance you get will make it last longer.

Unclog The Airways

The one other thing that the engine depends on like fuel is air. The engine needs to breathe, therefore maintaining a constant flow of air is essential. Over time, the air vents can get clogged up with debris, and this will prevent enough air from going in.

Check on the air filters. As much as getting in the air is good, you have to be wary of small dust particles. These particles can cause grinding between the pistons and can severely impact the engine’s performance.

Always Fill Up The Tank

Never run your car down to empty. Over time, a lot of sediment settles down at the bottom of the fuel tank. When you let your engine use up all the fuel, there is a risk of some of that junk being sucked in.

These sediments can wreak havoc once they make their way into the internal parts of the engine. The engine will be forced to work harder, and in turn, its life expectancy goes down.

It is recommended that you always keep the tank half-full if you can. Just make sure it never goes empty.

Respond to Engine Alerts

When your engine warning lights start blinking, stop everything and have it checked, the sooner, the better. Many drivers brush aside the alerts hoping that they’ll fade away. You should be more worried if they fade away on their own.

Once the lights start popping up, run a diagnostic check then fix anything that may be wrong. It never takes too much time to do that. Waiting too long to address your engine alerts will only end with you digging deeper into your pockets later on.

Change the Wires and the Spark Plugs

Spark plugs and the wires connecting them up are among the things that last long inside the engine. But they still get worn out over time. Many manufacturers recommend changing them every 30,000 miles.

When the combustion inside the engine is working perfectly, everything else responds in kind. Changing the plugs does not cost much. However, make sure you are getting the right ones for your car.

Do Not Overload

This cannot be stressed enough. You must know your car’s limits, the maximum amount of load it can handle. Lumping too much onto the car puts a severe strain on the engine, causing it to work twice as much.

Your engine’s torque has things it can handle and things it cannot. So don’t go around towing other bigger cars on the way or loading up suitcases on the roof. This can damage parts of the engine reducing its life.

Check Your Cooling System

Overheating can be dangerous, and the only thing that keeps that in check is an efficient cooling system. A lot of heat is produced when the engine is running, too much heat, and things could go wrong at any time. The cooling system has to be regularly checked. If you notice any complications with it, then have it looked at by a mechanic immediately.

Bottom Line

The same way that you run to the doctor when off in your body, the engine also needs that treatment. Modern cars are equipped with advanced tech that can notify you of any problems with the engine. With or without them, make it a habit to check your engine even when there are no complications randomly. You never know what you may find under that hood.